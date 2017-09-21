Saints-Panthers Capsule

NEW ORLEANS (0-2) at CAROLINA (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE – Panthers by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Saints 0-2; Panthers 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Panthers lead 24-20

LAST MEETING – Panthers beat Saints 23-20, Nov. 17, 2016

LAST WEEK – Saints lost to Patriots 36-20; Panthers beat Bills 9-3

AP PRO32 RANKING – Saints No. 26, Panthers No. 11

SAINTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (28), PASS (2)

SAINTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (25), PASS (32)

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (18), PASS (24)

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (6), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -New Orleans’ No. 2 pass offense meets Carolina’s No. 2 pass defense. … Saints’ offense converting 34.8 percent of third downs; defense allowing opposition to convert 57.7 percent. … Saints coach Sean Payton is 35-25 vs. NFC South. … QB Drew Brees has 1,032 yards passing, nine TDs and three INTs in last three games vs. Carolina. … RB Mark Ingram has seven TDs in last seven road games vs. NFC South foes. … WR Michael Thomas has 10 catches for 146 yards and TD in last two meetings with Carolina. … TE Coby Fleener has TD catch in last three games .vs Panthers. … WR Ted Ginn Jr. spent three seasons in Carolina. .. DE Cameron Jordan has 38 1-2 sacks since 2013, fourth most in NFC. … CB P.J. Williams led Saints with 10 tackles last week. … Panthers QB Cam Newton averaging less than 200 yards passing per game…. Newton will face league’s No. 32 pass defense … Only RBs Marshawn Lynch and LeSean McCoy have more TDs rushing than Newton since 2011 … RB Christian McCaffrey leads Panthers in receptions with nine. … Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart needs 104 yards rushing to become franchise’s all-time leader. .. TE Greg Olsen out at least eight weeks with broken foot. Will miss first game in 11 years due to injury. … TE Ed Dickson expected to be targeted more with Olsen out. … WR Devin Funchess has two TDs in last three meetings with Saints. … Panthers have allowed three points in both games. … DE Julius Peppers needs four sacks to become fifth player to reach 150 and has 2 + sacks this season. … LB Luke Kuechly has 99 tackles in nine meetings with Saints. … LB Thomas Davis has 23 tackles, sack and forced fumble in last three games vs. Saints. … K Graham Gano is 6 of 6 on FG attempts. … Fantasy Tip: Stewart has four TDs rushing in last three games vs. Saints.

—

