Rams RB Todd Gurley Cheering For Patriots in Super Bowl 51

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has a good reason to be rooting for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Expectations were high for Todd Gurley heading into his second season with the Los Angeles Rams after taking home Rookie of the Year honors in 2015, but unfortunately the running back struggled all year, and even failed to break the 100-yard mark even once in a single game.

From a poor offensive line to seeing extra pressure from defenders stacking the box due to a weak receiving corps, there are plenty of reasons surrounding the struggles of Gurley in 2016, as the Rams went on to finish the season with a disappointing 4-12 record. Obviously, there’s nothing Gurley would love more than to be participating in Super Bowl 51 instead of being part of what happened this year in Los Angeles, but at least the former Georgia star can cheer on some of his former teammates.

Last week, Gurley stopped by as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show, and discussed how he would be cheering for the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons since some of his former college teammates are playing for Bill Belichick‘s squad. Malcolm Mitchell (rookie) and David Andrews (second year) were both teammates of Gurley during their time together at Georgia, so it’s easy to understand why the running back will be cheering for the Patriots in this one.

Not to mention, former Rams defensive end Chris Long, who Gurley played his rookie season with, joined the Patriots during the offseason after spending the first eight years of his career with the team in St. Louis. When seeing all of the former teammates that are fortunate enough to be in position for a chance at earning a Super Bowl ring, it’s good to see Gurley cheering his former teammates on by rooting for New England.

Who knows, maybe some of Gurley’s former teammates will be cheering for him at this time next year in Super Bowl 52 if Los Angeles turns things around during their first season with Sean McVay as head coach, but the chances of that are highly unlikely.

This article originally appeared on