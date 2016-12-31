Quarterbacks the 49ers Should Look At in the Offseason

The 49ers’ quarterback situation is very much in flux going into 2017, here we look at five signal-callers they should look at potentially adding.

Colin Kaepernick will be the 49ers’ starting quarterback for their regular-season finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but it is not known whether he will be with the team beyond that.

Kaepernick can void the next year of his restructured contract and become a free agent this offseason and, even if he does not choose to do that, the Niners will have a decision to make as to whether to take a quarterback to compete with him in the draft.

But if Kaepernick does decide to end his time with the team, then San Francisco should not rule out looking to the free agent and trade market for their next quarterback, with some intriguing options potentially out there.

Here we break down five quarterbacks the 49ers should at least be worth keeping an eye on this offseason.

Tyrod Taylor

If Tyrod Taylor were to become available, then he would arguably the 49ers’ best free agent option at quarterback were they to part with Kaepernick.

There have been noises coming out of Buffalo that the Bills could cut Taylor, who has been benched for E.J. Manuel for their regular-season finale and could – per The Buffalo News – be set for sports hernia surgery to fix a persistent groin issue.

Taylor’s contract contains a guarantee of an additional $30million-plus that the Bills would owe him, even if he were unable to play because of injury.

In order to cut Taylor without having to pay him an additionally money, the Bills would need him to pass a physical by March 11.

And if he is able to do that, then a quarterback-less 49ers team should be at the front of the queue to try to acquire him.

One of the main criticisms of Taylor this season has been that he holds on to the ball too long. His deep-ball accuracy is also questionable but, in terms of dual-threat quarterbacks, there are

few better than Taylor.

He is an exceptional runner with impressive speed and is able to make pinpoint throws on the move.

Taylor’s combination of mobility and outstanding arm talent – he is able to throw the deep ball with effortless ease and zip the ball into tight windows – makes him an excellent fit for Chip Kelly’s

system.

And, even if Kelly does leave his post as head coach, Taylor needs to be on the 49ers’ radar should Kaepernick head through the exit door.

Cardale Jones

If the Bills decide to hold on to Taylor, then the 49ers could do worse then to try to strike a deal with the quarterback Buffalo drafted in 2016, Cardale Jones.

A hero at Ohio State after leading the Buckeyes to the national title, Jones fell off in his final year in 2015, losing the starting job to J.T Barrett.

However, his potential is undeniable and with his skill set, he would be a strong fit for a Kelly offense.

Jones possesses a cannon for an arm and is able to both zip the ball in on short to intermediate throws and push the ball downfield with consummate ease.

While his arm strength is Jones’ biggest strength, he can vary his throws and put touch on his deep passes.

Something of a poor man’s Cam Newton, Jones boasts a combination of a massive frame and mobility as a runner, making him an imposing dual-threat quarterback to deal with and a significant threat on short-yardage plays and on the goalline.

The issue with Jones in college was that he was wildly inaccurate, and quarterbacks typically do not become more accurate as they get older.

Jones also had problems with footwork, regularly throwing off his backfoot, and demonstrated a tendency to stare down his receivers while not picking up pressure particularly well.

With Jones not having played in an NFL game, few outside the Bills organization will know to what extent he has improved, if at all.

Yet, due to the potential he flashed in college, it would at least be worth the 49ers querying the Bills’ price for Jones and seeing if they can develop him, particularly if he can work as Kaepernick’s

backup for a year.

Vernon Adams



Vernon Adams should have been drafted last year. He wasn’t but remains available to the 49ers and is another player who would be familiar with Kelly’s system having played a year under Mark

Helfrich at Oregon.

Likely knocked down on draft boards because of his 5’11” size, Adams possesses many of the tools needed to be a success in the NFL. He scans the field well and showed an ability to consistently go through his progressions in college and has the arm strength to make all the throws, even when attempting passes off his backfoot.

Adams throws a pretty deep ball, and is a substantial big-play threat due to what he can do with his legs. He is an extremely mobile quarterback with a knack for improvising and making plays on

the run. A fluid athlete, Adams demonstrates excellent elusiveness both in space and when using his legs to buy time.

However, like Jones, Adams has faults that make him more likely to need to initially sit were he to be acquired by an NFL team. He struggled mightily in college against pressure, failing to sense the

rush and often getting happy feet in the pocket.

His decision-making when under pressure needs significant work, still Adams has had success early in his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes, winning in all three of his starts north of the

border, and – if developed properly – could enjoy similar results in the NFL with the tools he has at his disposal.

Jimmy Garoppolo

The New England Patriots have been able to sell teams on Tom Brady’s backups in the past, see Matt Cassell and Ryan Mallett, and on both occasions the teams that moved to acquire those reserves have been worse off for it.

And there figures to be a strong trade market for another New England backup in the offseason, though this time the Niners may be wise to enter the bidding.

He may have only made two starts this season, but Jimmy Garoppolo looked like a quarterback who belonged in the NFL before getting injured.

Garoppolo helped secure wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins and looked good doing so.

In his time as starter Garoppolo proved himself a decisive quarterback and demonstrated the arm strength to make throws to the sideline with ease and fire balls in over the middle. He also

displayed a capability to lead his receivers on deep attempts and throw with touch when passing downfield.

Unlike many inexperienced quarterbacks, Garoppolo did not get caught staring down his intended targets, instead he showed he can go through his progressions and manipulate defenses with his eyes.

Mobile, Garoppolo can make plays on the run and buy time with his legs – keeping his eyes downfield at all times in the process.

Yet he is far from the finished product and, while his movement around the pocket was generally impressive, Garoppolo could serve to do a much better job sensing pressure, which he occasionally stepped into.

It is key to remember Garoppolo has only played two games and that, wherever he ends up, he may not receive the same kind of time to throw as he has done in New England, where the Patriots’ offensive line ranks at No. 8 in pass protection according to Football Outsiders.

But Garoppolo has all the physical tools required to be a success at the NFL level and appears ready to make the jump from backup to starter.

A first-round pick is too high of a price for a player with only two games experience but – if the 49ers believe in his talent – then it may be wise to offer a second or third to New England and avoid depending on a quarterback draft class that has done little but divide opinion to this point.

A.J. McCarron

A.J. McCarron has not played in 2016, but the Bengals’ backup to Andy Dalton has some decent film on tape that makes him at least worth a look for any quarterback-needy team.

McCarron did not impress in the Bengals’ playoff meltdown against the Steelers last season, but did little wrong in his three starts at the end of the 2015 regular season.

Though he did turn the ball over twice when pressed into service in the Week 14 meeting with the Steelers, McCarron did not throw a pick in the games he started.

What stood out about McCarron during his time playing in Dalton’s stead was his ball placement. He is an accurate passer who regularly hits his receivers in the hands.

Able to thread the needle down the seam, the former Alabama signal-caller also demonstrated an ability to effectively go through his progressions.

But, while he has the mobility to make plays with his legs, McCarron often appeared to panic when put under pressure, displaying little in the way of poise and failing to keep his eyes downfield when scrambling.

Still, McCarron showed enough in 2015 to suggest it may be worth the 49ers at least entering into discussions with the Bengals, if Cincinnati is willing to part with him.

