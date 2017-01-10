Raiders reportedly making surprising coaching change after 12-4 season

The Oakland Raiders had a remarkable season offensively in 2016, ranking seventh in points scored and sixth in total yards. Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave had plenty to do with Oakland’s resurgence, but he reportedly won’t be back in 2017.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Raiders will let Musgrave’s contract expire, allowing him to leave after two seasons.

Sources: The #Raiders need a new offensive coordinator. Bill Musgrave not expected to return to the team for 2017. Had 6th ranked offense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2017

In his place, the Raiders reportedly are expected to promote quarterbacks coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

Todd Downing will be the next OC of the #Raiders, per source — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) January 10, 2017

It’s a curious change for Jack Del Rio and the Raiders, but considering Musgrave’s contract was expiring, it’s not completely shocking. Yes, the Raiders were great on offense, but Downing played a part in that, too, helping develop Derek Carr into an MVP candidate.