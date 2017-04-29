2017 NFL draft grades: Final analysis of all 32 teams

Three days, seven rounds and 253 picks later, it’s over. The 2017 NFL draft opened with a flurry of trades and some bold selections in Round 1, and the drama didn’t let up from there.

Several quarterback-needy teams (but not every one) found the player they hope can grow into the franchise’s long-term answer under center. College football’s blue bloods made their presence felt, as usual: Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and … Utah? And around the league, teams grappled with the implications of spending precious draft capital on prospects with checkered pasts.

Which teams could be entering the new season with a franchise-changing rookie class? Read on to see our complete 2017 draft grades.

This article originally appeared on