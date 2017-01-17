Bills hire ex-Rams coordinator Boras to coach tight ends

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills new coach Sean McDermott continues filling out his staff by hiring Rob Boras to coach tight ends.

Boras spent the past four seasons with the Rams, including the last two as offensive coordinator. Boras was previously an assistant with Jacksonville and Chicago, and spent his first 11 seasons coaching at the college level.

He becomes the second former Rams assistant to join the Bills after Mike Waufle was hired to serve as defensive line coach last weekend.

The 42-year-old McDermott is a first-time head coach. The former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator was hired last week to replace Rex Ryan, who was fired three weeks ago.

Offensive coordinator is the one key position McDermott has yet to fill in Buffalo.

—

