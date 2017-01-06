Portland Trail Blazers Trade Pick for Pick With Cleveland

The Portland Trail Blazers have made their first move of the 2016-2017 NBA Season

The Blazers have traded their 2018 first round pick for Cleveland’s 2017 first round pick. This move gives Portland two first round picks in the draft this year after not having any picks in the draft last year. (We made a trade for Jake Layman)

The deal was made in order for Cleveland to properly acquire Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks. Teams can’t trade first round picks for consecutive years. Since they traded the pick to Portland last year anyway, it seems only fitting that the two teams come together again.

Is this the move we all dreamed about Neil Olshey making after this start to the season? No of course not. However, another pick in this year’s draft could be used as a selling point in future trades.

On the other side, all indications say that Cleveland is going to land Korver. The three point sniper has enjoyed a modestly successful season, yet the draw here is obviously his three point shooting ability. Adding Korver makes the Cavaliers even more dangerous. I mean, it’s hilariously obvious that they are planning for Golden State v. Cleveland III. This year’s finals (c’mon everyone, it’s going to happen) will be high scoring, three-point-bombing insanity.

And then there is us… We Blazer fans are still trying to break into the upper echelon and can only make minuscule moves like this. Let’s trust in the Blazers front office that there is a plan in the making here.

