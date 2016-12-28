Oklahoma City Thunder take down Miami Heat with ease

The OKC Thunder handled the Miami Heat 106-94 for their fourth straight win. At 20-12, the Russell Westbrook’s are looking good going into the new year.

Wow…after three minutes of game time I was not expecting that. The Thunder came out flat to start the game, going 1-7 from the field. Anthony Morrow and Andre Roberson both had baddddddddd air balls; it looked like the typical Thunder let down game.

But then Russell Westbrook happened. And boy did he happen. By the end of the half, Russ already had 10 assists. By the end of the game he had 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists. Absolutely Russdiculous once again.

Even with the slow start, Oklahoma City exploded to a 14-point lead by the end of the first quarter. The bench added to the small lead the starters had opened up, led by the Turkish Wonder Enes Kanter. Kanter scored six points on 3-3 shooting in his first three minutes of play to help lead a 15-3 run to end the quarter.

By this point it was merely playing the last 36 minutes of basketball. The Thunder would push the lead to 20, Miami would bring it within 11; this game was never close.

Notable performances

Steven Adams went off for his second game in a row, finishing with 15 points and 8 rebounds in only 23 minutes of play. I detailed it in my takeaways from Christmas; the Thunder win when Adams takes 10 shots. Their record is now 8-3 when he’s in double-digit attempts.

IT’S THE ALEX ABRINES HOUR BABY. The Spaniard Sharpshooter finished with 14 points, 1 block, 2 rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes of play. He hit 5-9 from the field, including 4-7 from deep. If Abrines can just improve on his defense even a little more, he could be a special piece for them in the playoffs.

Jerami Grant continues to excite me. He didn’t put up a crazy stat line (10 points, 1 assist and 1 block), but that’s okay. The 22-year old had a possession in which he walled up Hassan Whiteside, something most centers have trouble doing. Grant shot 4-4 from the line, one of the few things he’s struggled with this season; that’s a sign of the work he’s put in since joining OKC.

A few more items of note

Next up for the OKC Thunder is a visit to Memphis on Thursday. The Grizzlies are 4-6 in their last 10 games, losing most recently to the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm central time.

