Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Dec. 29-Jan. 4)
Ending this week on a three game winning streak with a 3-1 record, this was a very positive week for the Milwaukee Bucks as they keep moving in the right direction.
Week in Review (3-1)
L: Milwaukee Bucks, 99 @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 116
W: Milwaukee Bucks, 116 @ Chicago Bulls, 96
W: Oklahoma City Thunder, 94 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 98
W: Milwaukee Bucks, 105 @ New York Knicks, 104
Milwaukee Bucks Tweet of the Week:
Seemingly every Bucks’ fan has already read this article in all of its greatness, but if you haven’t be sure to take a peek. This is an excellent article on the rise to glory of our very own Giannis Antetokounmpo. And while we are on the topic of the Greek Freak, go #NBAVote. (And do the same for Jabari Parker.)
Despite the loss to Minnesota on the road, but Bucks looked the part of a top team in the east this week, closing with three straight wins, two of which were nail-biters. Giannis keeps showing that he is capable of wowing us in different ways each and every night, and there is no better example of that than the fadeaway step-up jumper he hit at the buzzer to knock off the Knicks on Wednesday night.
And because I cannot choose which broadcast I like more, here are two shots of the game-winner, one called by Gus Johnson, and the other by Ted Davis:
On top of the play of the Greek Freak, the other stars of the week that will be mentioned later in this article were Jabari Parker (of course), Greg Monroe, and Malcolm Brogdon. Without Matthew Dellavedova, the Bucks needed Brogdon to play big minutes and he came through, even providing his first career triple-double in the absence of Outback Jesus.
Monroe, on the other hand, benefitted from the great play of his buddy Brogdon, as he saw extended playing time as well due to their great on and off-court chemistry. Oh, and Jabari continues to be Jabari, and while we’re on the subject of Jabari, go #NBAVote.
Now let’s get going with the player rankings!
Matthew Dellavedova
PG
Last week: DNP-Injury
Last rank: 6
Miles Plumlee
C
Last week: 2 GP: 3.5 mins/0.0 pts/0.5 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 12
Thon Maker
C
Last week: 2 GP: 4.0 mins/1.5 pts/0.0 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 10
Steve Novak
PF
Last week: 2 GP: 2.5 mins/2.5 pts/0.0 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 13
Tony Snell
SG
Last week: 4 GP: 26.0 mins/4.0 pts/1.5 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 5
Jason Terry
SG
Last week: 4 GP: 22.3 mins/4.5 pts/1.0 rebs/2.0 asts
Last rank: 9
John Henson
C
Last week: 4 GP: 18.8 mins/4.8 pts/3.3 rebs/0.8 asts
Last rank: 8
Michael Beasley
PF
Last week: 3 GP: 13.3 mins/7.0 pts/3.0 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 7
Mirza Teletovic
PF
Last week: 4 GP: 19.5 mins/9.0 pts/2.3 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 11
Malcolm Brogdon
President Guard
Last week: 4 GP: 35.8 mins/12.5 pts/5.8 rebs/7.3 asts
Last rank: 4
Greg Monroe
C
Last week: 4 GP: 26.5 mins/14.0 pts/7.3 rebs/2.3 asts
Last rank: 3
Jabari Parker
PF
Last week: 4 GP: 39.0 mins/20.3 pts/5.3 rebs/2.8 asts
Last rank: 2
This was also another solid week for Jabari dimes. After averaging just 1.7 assists in each of his first two seasons in the NBA, Major Cat is up to 2.4 this season, which is a testament to how he has grown as a player and teammate.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
SF
Last week: 4 GP: 38.0 mins/28.3 pts/9.8 rebs/5.3 asts
Last rank: 1
Minutes: 2nd,
Points: 1st,
Rebounds: 1st,
Assists: 2nd,
FTM: 1st,
Blocks: 1st (and by 10 I might add),
This is the major key from him this week though:
Fouls: T-4th.
Giannis was once again terrific, and that decrease in fouls down to less than two per game this week was tremendous. If he can stay out of foul trouble like he did this week, he can stay aggressive in games for longer and take advantage of his amount of minutes.
Check back next week for another edition of the Bucks’ player power rankings!
