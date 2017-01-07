Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Malcolm Brogdon Continues To Turn Heads

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Malcolm Brogdon garners his share of national attention.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/6/17

Milwaukee Bucks Best and Worst: December 30- January 5 (read here): Adam Coffman looks back on the past week to round up his choices for the best and worst things about the Milwaukee Bucks in that time.

Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton Makes the Bucks Dangerous (read here): Rohan Katti explores the impact a Khris Middleton return could have on the Bucks in the coming weeks and months.

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 6 vs. New York Knicks (read here): Ti Windisch highlighted his keys for both teams, as well as sharing our staff predictions for Friday’s game. (RIP my point differential)

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/6/17

Ten things I like and don’t like, including LeBron, Kyrie magic (read here): Zach Lowe’s latest edition of his weekly 10 things column, reserves some space to shine a light on the excellent contributions of Malcolm Brogdon to the Bucks so far.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the best player in the East? ($) (read here): ESPN’s Kevin Pelton dives deep into the numbers to see if there’s a claim to be made for Giannis being better than LeBron. Although Pelton doesn’t dispute that LeBron’s crown remains secure in the bigger picture, he concludes that Giannis has been the best player in the conference in the season to date.

Knicks 116, Bucks 111: Lead disappears in the fourth quarter (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recaps the action and gets the reaction of Jason Kidd to his team’s blown fourth quarter lead on Friday night.

Pre-game report: Plumlee in tough position as No. 3 center (read here): Again from Charles Gardner, he speaks to Jason Kidd about the challenges facing Miles Plumlee as the team’s third center.

