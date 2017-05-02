LeBron James grabs a beer during a break in the action in Game 1 against the Raptors

The Cavaliers had built a big third-quarter lead in Game 1 of their second-round playoff matchup with the Raptors, and LeBron James decided it was time to have a little extra fun with the home crowd.

After fighting through a strong foul from Serge Ibaka to get a shot up that didn’t quite fall, LeBron jogged over to the sideline, and briefly grabbed a beer from one of the stadium workers before giving it back.

Peak trolling from LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/VaO2S1jysg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2017

No one in the entire world enjoyed that more than J.R. Smith.