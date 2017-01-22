Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Raptors 11 years ago today

On this day 11 years ago, Kobe Bryant came as close to Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time single game record of 100 points as any other player in history, scoring an unfathomable 81 points against the Raptors on January 22nd, 2006.

Here are a few of the amazing facts and stats from the game:

– The other four Lakers starters: Lamar Odom, Smush Parker, Kwame Brown and Chris Mihm

– Kobe scored 55 of his 81 points in the second half

– Bryant went 18 for 20 from the free-throw line (90%), well above his career average of 83 percent.

– Bryant took 46 shots from the field, or 52 percent of the Lakers’ total field goal attempts as a team. During that season, he averaged a career high 27.2 attempts per game, and won the NBA scoring title with 35.4 points per game.

– Despite Kobe’s insane usage rate of 56.8 in the game, he committed just three turnovers.