Kevin Durant defends referees, rips NBA report despite calls against Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were the victims of several egregious missed calls on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Kevin Durant doesn’t want to hear it.

No, seriously — as far as the former MVP is concerned, the NBA would be better off without its controversial “Last Two Minute” reports, which publicize the officials’ mistakes in the closing minutes of close games. On Tuesday, Durant stuck up for the refs in a profanity-laced rant criticizing the NBA for hanging the officials out to dry.

Via the San Jose Mercury-News’ Anthony Slater:

“The refs didn’t lose us that game. We lost that game. I think it’s bulls— the NBA throws the refs under the bus like that. This happened to be in our favor, not even in our favor. We don’t get the win. But to say I got fouled and the technical (on LeBron)? Just move on.

“Don’t throw the refs under the bus like that. Now the next game, that group of refs, whoever it is, they’re going to come out intentionally ref the game, try to get everything right and perfect without just going out there, relaxing, and trying to make the right call. You can’t fine us for when we go out there and criticize them and then throw them under the bus for the two-minute report.

“What about the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter? I think it’s bulls—. They should get rid of them. Refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the play right, then you look at the play in slow-mo and say it’s wrong. I think it’s bulls— that they do that. Full of s— that you throw the refs under the bus like that after the game. Like it matters. The game’s over. We move on.”

Either KD is in pursuit of justice, he’s an adamant supporter of the referees, or the Warriors forward is playing the long game, subtly manipulating how the officials might approach the next meeting between Golden State and Cleveland. If it’s the latter, we have to applaud Durant for his mind games. Well played, KD. Well played.

On Monday, the NBA acknowledged LeBron James should have been whistled for a technical foul for hanging on the rim after a dunk late in the Cavaliers’ Christmas Day win over the Warriors — and that Richard Jefferson should have been called for tripping Durant on Golden State’s final play of the game.

Yet Durant couldn’t care less, it would seem.