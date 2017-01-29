Steph Curry hits halfcourt buzzer-beater, then he really puts on a show

The Clippers are missing Chris Paul, trying to keep pace with the elite teams in the West and perhaps going through an identity crisis amid Carmelo Anthony trade rumors.

On top of all that, they had to play at Golden State on Saturday night, and then Steph Curry did this to them to end the first half:

That’s just soul-crushing. Can we please see it again, in slo-mo?

It was Curry’s fourth three of the half and gave him 18 points. Then he put on a show in the third quarter, scoring 25 points and hitting five more threes to outscore the Clippers all by himself.

Steph Curry Rewind to last season! — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 29, 2017

Curry sat out the fourth quarter, finishing with 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting (9-of-15 threes), nine rebounds and six assists in a 144-98 win, their eighth straight over the Clippers.

Maybe the best part: Curry was listed questionable for the game due to an sore left leg.

How did Steph Curry go from being questionable with an injury to taking over the game? — Monte Poole (@MontePooleCSN) January 29, 2017

The crazy part about this Curry performance is he shouldn't even be playing — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 29, 2017

Time to get Phil on the phone and make that Melo deal happen, Clippers. We’d say get someone who can guard Steph, but, well … yeah.