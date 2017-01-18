Warriors break ground on new arena site with synchronized crane dancing

On Tuesday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors began construction on their new arena (Chase Center) at Third St. & South St. in downtown San Francisco.

Usually, ground-breaking ceremonies include a couple hard hats, some shovels, and some people holding clipboards — but that’s not the Warriors’ style; they’re flashy on the court with their revolutionary style of play, and also off the court.

Watch the Warriors celebrate the beginning of their new home with … Synchronized Crane Dancing?

THE CRANES ARE DOING A SYNCHRONIZED DANCE WHAT IN THE HELL IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/VfbbcsFGx5 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 17, 2017

…and Cirque de Golden State:

When you think the Warriors have outdone themselves, they take it to another level. pic.twitter.com/lduJDtpeez — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 17, 2017

And now this is happening. Seems like just putting shovels in the ground would be enough. pic.twitter.com/64TZQuWxsf — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 17, 2017

The Chase Center is expected to be ready for the 2019-2020 NBA season; no word on when their Vegas show is to debut, however.