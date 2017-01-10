The throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway is here to stay

The Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend will now be recognized as ‘The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR’.

The announcement ensures that the historical celebration at the famed 1.366-mile speedway will continue to be showcased with throwback paint schemes and events honoring the history of NASCAR.

“We have worked closely with NASCAR to ensure that Darlington Raceway now has the exclusive rights to the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR for promotions and advertising of our event,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “Our return to Labor Day weekend, coupled with the Throwback theme has elevated our event across the entire sport and this move only solidifies that among our fans, race teams, sponsors, broadcast partners and media, among others.”

The throwback idea started in 2015 and has gained steam and received rave reviews over the past two seasons.

The success of the throwback weekend among fans led to NASCAR recognizing the importance of celebrating “The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR”.

The track’s 2016 campaign featured a celebration of 1975-84 with over 36 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams donning a throwback paint scheme. There were also 18 XFINITY Series teams that utilized a throwback paint scheme, too.

The 2017 Bojangles’ Southern 500 is set for Sept. 3, 2017, with the VFW Sports Clips Help A Hero 200 XFINITY Series race taking place on Sept. 2, 2017.