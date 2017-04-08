Texas Motor Speedway unleashes tire ‘monster, dragon’ on track

Apparently two days of practices and a 300-mile XFINITY Series race weren’t quite enough to lay down a sufficient amount of rubber on the newly repaved Texas Motor Speedway.

So track president Eddie Gossage called on a monster AND a dragon to finish the job before Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be televised on FOX, with pre-race coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Assisting in laying down the extra rubber on the new TMS asphalt are the Texas Motor Speedway Tire Dragon and the Kentucky Speedway Tire Dragon. Both sophisticated machines are designed to simulate race cars laying down rubber on a track.

Gossage said both machines would run simultaneously from 11 p.m. ET Saturday night to 2 a.m. ET Sunday morning, and then again from 6 a.m. Sunday until pre-race festivities commence at the track.

