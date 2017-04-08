Monster Energy Series Saturday morning practice results from Texas

Brad Keselowski had the fastest time in the Saturday morning practice session at Texas Motor Speedway with the fastest lap of 196.143 miles per hour. Kyle Larson, Ty Dillon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

While five Fords will start at the front for Sunday’s race, Chevrolet was fast in Saturday’s practice. Some of the small Chevy teams of Germain Racing, Leaving Family Racing, and JTG Daughtery all have shown a ton of speed so far at Texas.

AJ Allmendinger posted the seventh-fastest time in practice with Michael McDowell posting the 14th quickest.

Matt Kenseth posted the fastest 10-lap average with a speed of 193.952 miles per hour.

After several drivers had issues and spun in the opening practice session on Friday, it was a relatively clean and calm practice on Saturday morning.

With nine drivers failing to qualify because they didn’t pass inspection in pre-qualifying and a few drivers in backup cars, the two practice sessions on Saturday are of utmost importance for drivers to log more laps and figure out their setups on the newly repaved track.

Along with fine-tuning setups, many teams used the practice session to scuff tires for Sunday’s race in an attempt to prevent tire issues with the sticker tires.

The final practice session takes place at 12 p.m. ET. today.

Check out the full results from Saturday morning’s practice below.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!