John Wes Townley ends racing career, family team shuts down

At just 27 years old, John Wes Townley has decided to call it a career.

Townley has elected to retire from NASCAR racing and will take college courses. In the fall of 2016, he also got engaged to girlfriend Laura Bird.

Athenian Motorsports, the Concord, North Carolina-based team owned by Townley’s father and Zaxby’s co-founder Tony Townley, has also made the decision to shut down. The team has begun the process of selling equipment.

The team fielded entries Townley in various XFINITY, Camping World Truck Series and ARCA races throughout his career.

In 76 races over eight years in the XFINITY Series, Townley earned a best finish of 23rd in 2009.

Townley recorded one victory in the Camping World Truck Series, winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October 2015. He also collected five top fives, 24 top 10s and two poles over 110 total races.