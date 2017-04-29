Full results from Saturday morning practice at Richmond

Rookie Erik Jones had a fast Furniture Row Racing Toyota on Friday and he was even faster on Saturday morning.

Jones, who was second fast to teammate Martin Truex Jr. on Friday, led the first of two rounds of Monster Energy NASCAR Sprint Cup Series practice at Richmond International Raceway ahead of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400.

During the 55-minute session, Jones paced the field with a best lap of 120.714 miles per hour around the 0.75-mile, D-shaped Richmond track.

Kevin Harvick was second in the session, running 120.048 mph in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Then came the Chevrolets of Paul Menard and Chris Buescher, with Truex completing the top five.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who earlier this week announced that he will retire at the end of the 2017 season, ended up 10th in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

The final Happy Hour round of practice will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET, with live coverage on FS1.

Check out the full practice results below.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!