2024 NASCAR All-Star Race: Schedule, qualifying, fan voting
The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race is this weekend! Check out everything you need to know about this year's event including the schedule, dates and times below.
What is the NASCAR All-Star Race?
The NASCAR All-Star Race is an annual exhibition race that dates back to 1985. The race pits race winners from this current season, last season and past All-Star race winners.
Drivers can also become eligible to race by winning a stage at the All-Star Open or by winning the fan vote.
This year's event will be a 200 lap event with the winner taking home a $1 million prize.
How does voting work?
NASCAR fans can vote up to 5 times per day leading up to the race on Sunday, May 19 on NASCAR.com. Voting ends at 5:30 p.m. ET.
How does qualifying work?
This year's event will have two, 60 lap heats, to set the field. This is followed by the All-Star Open, a 100 lap event.
The top two racers from the All-Star Open along with the Fan Vote winner will join the field.
Where is the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race?
The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race will take place at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. This is the first time since 1996 that North Wilkesboro Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event.
2024 NASCAR All-Star Race Schedule
Friday, May 17
- All-Star Open Qualifying - 5:40 p.m. ET (FS1)
- All-Star Pit Crew Challenge - 6:20 p.m. ET (FS1)
Saturday, May 18
- NASCAR Craftsmen Truck Series Qualifying - 10:35 a.m. ET (FS1)
- Wright Brand 250 - 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
- All-Star Race Heat No. 1 - 5:20 p.m. ET (FS2)
- All-Star Race Heat No. 2 - 6:15 p.m. ET (FS2)
Sunday, May 19
- All-Star Open - 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
- All-Star Race - 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
What channel is the All-Star Race on?
The All Star Race begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.
