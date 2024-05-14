NASCAR Cup Series
2024 NASCAR All-Star Race: Schedule, qualifying, fan voting
2024 NASCAR All-Star Race: Schedule, qualifying, fan voting

Published May. 14, 2024 12:27 p.m. ET

The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race is this weekend! Check out everything you need to know about this year's event including the schedule, dates and times below.

What is the NASCAR All-Star Race?

The NASCAR All-Star Race is an annual exhibition race that dates back to 1985. The race pits race winners from this current season, last season and past All-Star race winners.

Drivers can also become eligible to race by winning a stage at the All-Star Open or by winning the fan vote.

This year's event will be a 200 lap event with the winner taking home a $1 million prize.

How does voting work?

NASCAR fans can vote up to 5 times per day leading up to the race on Sunday, May 19 on NASCAR.com. Voting ends at 5:30 p.m. ET.

How does qualifying work?

This year's event will have two, 60 lap heats, to set the field. This is followed by the All-Star Open, a 100 lap event.

The top two racers from the All-Star Open along with the Fan Vote winner will join the field.

Where is the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race?

The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race will take place at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. This is the first time since 1996 that North Wilkesboro Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event.

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race Schedule

Friday, May 17

  • All-Star Open Qualifying - 5:40 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • All-Star Pit Crew Challenge - 6:20 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19

What channel is the All-Star Race on?

The All Star Race begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

