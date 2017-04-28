Full results from first Monster Energy practice at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a Furniture Row Racing party at the top of the board, as Martin Truex Jr. led Friday’s lone round of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice in advance of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway (2 p.m. ET, FOX).

Truex’s Toyota posted a best lap of 124.178 miles per hour around the D-shaped, 0.75-mile Richmond track, which put him comfortably ahead of his Furniture Row teammate Erik Jones, who was second fast at 123.035 mph.

Ryan Blaney was the fastest of the Fords, timing in third in his Wood Brothers Racing entry, followed by Trevor Bayne and Richmond-area native Denny Hamlin.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who earlier this week announced he would retire at the end of the 2017 season, wound up 12th in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Qualifying takes places this afternoon at 4:45 p.m. ET, with television coverage on FS1.

Kyle Larson comes into the Richmond race as the Cup points leader, followed by Chase Elliott (-27), Truex (-37), Joey Logano (-69) and Brad Keselowski (-83).

Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson are the only drivers with two victories apiece this year, while Larson, Truex, Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman have one each.

For full results of Friday’s practice, click here.

