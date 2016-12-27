Nationals ace Max Scherzer vows to fix his biggest flaw from his Cy Young season

Max Scherzer already is thinking ahead to the 2017 season, and the Nationals’ ace and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner knows what he needs to improve.

Scherzer allowed a National League-high 31 homers during the 2016 regular season, and three more in the postseason – including one long ball that still haunts him.

In the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS, Scherzer held the Dodgers scoreless until Joc Pederson took him deep to lead off the seventh inning. That tied the game at 1 and ended Scherzer’s night. By the time that inning was over, Los Angeles had a 4-1 lead. The Dodgers held on for a 4-3 win that ended the Nationals’ season.

“That’s one of my flaws,” Scherzer told The Washington Post. “I’ve got to find a way to keep the ball in the ballpark.”

It’s awfully tough to find fault with a guy who led the NL in wins (20) and innings pitched (228.1), while leading the majors in strikeouts (284) and WHIP (0.97). But kudos to Scherzer for his pursuit of perfection.