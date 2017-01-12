The Los Angeles Angels linked to free agent catcher Matt Wieters

The Los Angeles Angels rumor mill is spinning once again. They’re currently linked to an All-Star catcher, who could help the team in multiple ways.

The Los Angeles Angels are looking to add another catcher to the mix. As reported by Jon Heyman of fanragsports.com, the Angels may seek the services of Matt Wieters. This is surprising seeing as how the Angels just acquired Martin Maldonado almost a month ago, to the day.

The Angels traded Jett Bandy to the Milwaukee Brewers for Maldonado on December 13th. This puts Maldonado and Carlos Perez as the number one and two for the Angels. While Maldonado is a great defensive catcher, Wieters is an offensive upgrade.

Wieters is coming off a season where he hit 17 homers and 66 RBI’s and was an All-Star. He also made $15.8 million last season. Ideally, that’s not a number the Angels would want to pay for a player. GM Billy Eppler hasn’t really opened up the piggy bank during this offseason.

Honestly, I’m not sure if this will happen or not. This offseason has shown that every rumor the Angels appear to be linked to is far from what happens. Wieters reportedly, has interest from the Nationals and Braves as well, although no deal is forthcoming.

The Angels have been somewhat quiet this offseason, signing Danny Espinosa is probably their biggest move thus far. While it’s unclear if more moves remain, the Angels are being precise in their player targets and acquisitions.

