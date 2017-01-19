The Los Angeles Angels Claimed Juan Graterol off waivers.

The Los Angeles Angels are still active going into Spring Training next month. They even brought back a catcher who saw limited field time for the Angels last season.

The Los Angeles Angels claimed catcher Juan Graterol off of waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. This comes after Arizona DFA’d him on January 13th. Prior to that, he was DFA’d by Cincinnati. The Angels DFA’d Blake Parker to make room for Graterol on the 25-man roster.

Last season, Graterol spent most of the season with the Angels Triple-A. However, he played in nine games with the Angels. In 14 at-bats, he drove in three RBI’s. His stint in Salt Lake lasted for 68 games and a slash line of .300/.340/.370.

This move probably won’t affect the playing time of Martin Maldonado or Carlos Perez. He’ll likely battle for the second catcher position with Perez during Spring Training. I would also expect for him to be reunited with the Salt Lake Bee’s as well.

This move comes as no surprise for the Los Angeles Angels. They’ve been active throughout the offseason. The Angels have been focused on defense as if they were the 1985 Chicago Bears.

One thing is clear, GM Billy Eppler is planning on the Angels being contenders next season. He’s taken the steps to improve the Angels farm system and their AL West title hopes. Eppler has done this without breaking the bank or taking a huge risk on signing players that wouldn’t fit in Anaheim.

The hope among Angel fans is they are healthy and able to win more than 74 games. Billy Eppler certainly has enough backup if the injury bug makes its return to the Angels clubhouse.

