Phillies Continue Making Deals, Avoid Arbitration with Jeanmar Gomez

The Phillies avoided arbitration for the second time in two days, extending relief pitcher Jeanmar Gomez for another season.

The Phillies had three players eligible for arbitration this offseason after jettisoning Cody Asche and Darin Ruf. They made their first deal Thursday with Freddy Galvis for a one-year, $4.35 million contract.

The team didn’t stop there, as they have agreed with relief pitcher Jeanmar Gomez on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. Gomez will earn $4.2 million, slightly less than his teammate Galvis.

Phils have avoided arbitration with Jeanmar Gomez. He’ll make $4.2 million in 2017. Team will exchange filing numbers with Cesar Hernandez. — Ryan Lawrence (@ryanlawrence21) January 13, 2017

After agreeing to terms with Galvis and Gomez, Cesar Hernandez is the only player left that the team has to re-sign. So far, the two sides have yet to find a common ground, although they are still exchanging numbers and trying to avoid arbitration.

It’s hard to imagine the two sides heading to arbitration. The last time the Phils went to arbitration, Ryan Howard wound up being awarded $10 million, the highest ever figure awarded to a player at the time.

After that, the team has found ways to avoid arbitration.

Earlier this offseason, MLB Trade Rumors projected Gomez would make $4.6 million in 2017. By that standard, the club saved about $400,000. Regardless, he will receive a significant pay raise compared to 2016, when he made about $1.4 million.

Gomez appeared in 70 games for Philadelphia in 2016 serving as the team’s closer. He went 37-for-43 in save opportunities. Two of his six blown saves came in September when Gomez had a 19.13 ERA and allowed opposing hitters a 1.262 OPS.

On the whole, Gomez had a 4.85 ERA, 3.96 FIP, 1.46 WHIP, and was worth 0.5 fWAR in 2016.

Gomez is expected to battle for the closing job in 2017, but he will not be the only one vying for the position. Recent signee Joaquin Benoit has experience serving as a closer from his time with the Tigers.

In addition, Hector Neris, who led the team with 79 appearances in 2016, is considered by many to be the team’s long-term answer at closer.

The Phils now have just one player left they need to strike a deal with in Hernandez. If and when that happens, be sure to check back here and read all about it.

