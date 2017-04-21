Nationals activate SS Turner from 10-day disabled list

NEW YORK (AP) The Washington Nationals have activated shortstop Trea Turner from the 10-day disabled list after he was sidelined by a strained right hamstring.

Turner wasn’t in the lineup Friday night for the series opener against the Mets in New York, with Wilmer Difo starting at shortstop. Manager Dusty Baker indicated Turner was likely to start Saturday.

Second baseman Daniel Murphy was back in the lineup after sitting out because of tightness in his right leg. Outfielder Jayson Werth, who’s been slowed by groin spasms, could return to the lineup Sunday.

The 23-year-old Turner was 3 for 19 with seven strikeouts and three steals in the Nationals’ first five games before getting hurt. He was runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year award last season.

Turner played two games in extended spring training this week, going 5 for 7 with three extra-base hits, three walks and two steals.

The Nationals designated 29-year-old infielder Grant Green for assignment. He played twice for Washington, going 0 for 3 in Atlanta on Thursday night.

