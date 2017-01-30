Minnesota Twins Rumors: Justin Morneau Reunion A Possibility?

Recent rumors suggest that the Minnesota Twins have shown interest in bringing back former MVP Justin Morneau.

A not-so-distant time ago, Justin Morneau was one of the top left-handed bats in the game. Drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1999, Morneau made his MLB debut in 2003. He spent nearly 11 seasons with Minnesota before being dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates in August of 2013.

Morneau did the majority of his damage between 2006-10. Over the five-season stretch, he made four All-Star teams and won two Silver Slugger awards. He was also named the AL MVP in 2006.

Morneau and his partner-in-crime, Joe Mauer, became known as the M&M boys. The nickname was also once used to describe Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle.

During the 2010 campaign, Morneau was on his way to having a fantastic season, hitting .345/.437/.618 (187 OPS+) with 18 home runs and 56 RBI through 81 games. However, he suffered a season-ending concussion in July. Morneau was limited to only 69 games in 2011.

While Morneau remained a productive hitter with the Twins and Pirates between 2012-13, slashing a combined .263/.328/.424 (107 OPS+), he wasn’t quite the same hitter. After signing a two-year deal with the Colorado Rockies, Morneau bounced back in a big way.

In 2014, Morneau slashed .319/.364/.496 (125 OPS+) with 17 home runs and 82 RBI. His .319 batting average was good enough to win the Nation League batting title. The following season, however, Morneau had yet another season interrupted by a concussion.

Though he returned to the field in September (he suffered the concussion in May), the Rockies declined his option for the 2016 season.

Morneau then made his way back from an offseason elbow surgery, and hit .261/.303/.429 (100 OPS+) with six homers after signing with the Chicago White Sox last season. Morneau is now a free agent once again. With spring training now just weeks away, he reportedly intends to play in 2017.

According to Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press, the Twins and Morneau have “mutual interest” in a reunion. The report claims that Minnesota is showing interest in reliever Craig Breslow as well.

Berardino also describes how it may be tough for the Twins to find a position for Morneau to play. With Joe Mauer, Byungho Park and Kennys Vargas, the Twins have plenty of options to cover the first base and DH spots. Miguel Sano, who now stands poised to take over the third base duties, could conceivably see time at DH as well.

Morneau will turn 36 years old in May. Whether his career comes full circle or he lands somewhere other than Minnesota, Morneau showed last season that he still has something left in the tank.

