Mets-Phillies to play game next August in Williamsport, Pa.

NEW YORK (AP) Major League Baseball will play another game in the city of the Little League World Series.

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will face off Aug. 19 at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, under a change to next season’s schedule announced Friday. The game will be part of ESPN’s Sunday night schedule.

Bowman Field, home of the Phillies’ team in the Class A New York-Penn League, is about 5 miles from the site of the Little League World Series. Players from both big league teams plan to attend the Little League World Series earlier in the day.

Philadelphia had been scheduled to host the finale of a three-game series. The first two games will remain at Citizens Bank Park.

Pittsburgh beat St. Louis 6-3 before a crowd of 2,596 at Bowman Field on Aug. 20.

