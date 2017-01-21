Detroit Tigers TigerFest Builds Buzz for the 2017 Baseball Season

There is something in the air at the home of the Detroit Tigers. And it wasn’t just the sun.

There was a tangible excitement for the 2017 Detroit Tigers during the annual TigerFest at Comerica Park. Thousands of fans made their way into the park to celebrate the team and spend time with fellow fans.

If TigerFest sets the stage for the upcoming season, then 2017 will be a season to remember.

TigerFest is an annual event that brings the team and fans to Detroit for a winter reminder that it doesn’t get any better than baseball. The whole park is opened up to fans, so they can down to the clubhouse, into the visitors’ dugout, up to the media center, and into the suites.

Fun for the Whole Family

“I don’t plan on going to the World Series. I plan on winning the World Series.” – Brad Ausmus at TigerFest 2017

Activities are arranged for the youngest fans in the Kids Zone. There, they can enjoy the silliness on the Kids Zone Stage, get their faces painted, play interactive games, and get in the kids-only autograph line. Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd entertained the kids as they played “Guess the Emoji.” Miguel Cabrera performed magic tricks on the Kids Zone Stage. Other players also showed off their skills in front of the young audience members.

The kids weren’t the only people getting autographs. There were several lines that ended at autograph tables. The lines may have been long, but they gave fans the opportunities to meet each other and talk about their favorite Tigers moments. And with the weather in the 50s (quite rare for a mid-January day in Detroit), fans were more than happy to stand in line under the sunny skies. In a world that is seriously divided right now, there was something special about being in a place where everyone agreed on one thing: Tigers Baseball is worth our time.

Another wonderful thing about being at Comerica Park was listening to players and coaches interviews on the big screen. Every Tiger in attendance spent time with the media and shared their thoughts about the season. Brad Ausmus captured the spirit of every interview when he was asked about the 2017 World Series and whether he wanted to go. He enthusiastically said: “I don’t plan on going to the World Series. I plan on winning the World Series.” It doesn’t get much better than that.

Plenty of Smiles from Everyone at the Park

As the fans were enjoying their time together, so were the players. They truly seemed to enjoy each other’s company. During a game show event like The Newlywed Game, J.D. Martinez and Alex Avila showed off how much they know about each other. Even though Avila is one of the few “new kids,” he and Martinez seemed life-long brothers. They weren’t the only two that looked they actually enjoyed each other’s company as many players walked through the park, signed autographs, and answered interview questions together.

It’s not much longer until pitchers and catchers show up in Lakeland. That special day is February 13. Four days later, the rest of the players report. And, on the 18th of February, the Tigers start working out. Baseball really is on the way. #GoTigers

