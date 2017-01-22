Detroit Tigers: Looking Back at Yordano Ventura’s Time with the Royals

We at Motor City Bengals are saddened to hear of the passing of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.

Over Ventura’s short time in the MLB he faced the Detroit Tigers many times. All too often, Ventura actually got the best of the Tigers.

In 220 at-bats against Ventura, the Tigers collective numbers against him weren’t terrible, but he did limit the team. They hit a combined .277 with .359 OPB, .368 SLG, and .727 OPS. In these numerous at-bats, the Tigers only hit three home runs off of him; all hit by Victor Martinez.

J.D. Martinez also saw success against Ventura. He hit .474 against him with .630 OBP, .632 SLG, and 1.261 OPS. Ventura respected Martinez’s skills and walked him in 8 of his 19 at-bats.

“I’m sending my condolences to their families. The whole baseball world is in mourning.” – Miguel Cabrera remembering Yordano Ventura & Andy Marte

Two Tigers struggled mightily against Ventura: Justin Upton and James McCann. Upton only hit .143 with a .214 SLG against him. McCann’s numbers were worse with a .125 across the board and a .250 OPS.

Pitching Like a Seasoned Veteran

Ventura’s presence on the mound was inspirational. So much so that just a few days ago, ESPN.com’s David Schoenfield predicted that Ventura would be the next Kansas City Royal inducted into the Hall of Fame. Although Schoenfeld thought Ventura would be inducted as a relief pitcher, even though he was starting on the mound and expected to be doing so in 2017.

Over at Bless You Boys, Rob Rogacki wrote about Ventura’s dominance over the Tigers in 2016: “Yordano Ventura has owned the Tigers this season.” Prior to his final outing against the Tigers on Saturday, September 24, 2016, Ventura had a 1.76 ERA against the Tigers. His career ERA against the team was 2.84.

Sad Losses in the Dominican Republic

According to Sports Illustrated SI Wire, Ventura was in the Dominican Republic when he was killed in a car crash. The same day, former MLB infielder Andy Marte also died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. Marte played for seven years in the League with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, and Arizona Diamondbacks. He spent the majority of his career in Cleveland. Our deepest condolences also go out to his family, friends, and former teammates, too.

Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander both publically expressed their sadness for these two horrible losses. Cabrera said, “Two unfortunate losses, not only for Dominican Republic, but for the whole Latin America people. I feel a lot of sadness because they were friends of mine. I’m sending my condolences to their families. The whole baseball world is in mourning.”

Verlander took to Twitter to express his grief:

RIP Yordano Ventura. Damn. Just horrible. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 22, 2017

In what seems like the saddest of ironies, Marte’s final game in the MLB was one that Ventura pitched in on August 6, 2014. Although they never faced each other, their names will be forever linked. May they both rest in peace.

