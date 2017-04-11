Watch Bryce Harper bust his belt on a headfirst slide to beat the shift

Bryce Harper sees your shift, and he’ll beat it with a bunt single.

The Cardinals tried to get defensive against the Nationals slugger on Monday night, but Harper got the last laugh – partially because of a wardrobe malfunction.

.@Bharper3407 bunts against the shift, sacrifices his belt in the process. pic.twitter.com/mOz06380KT — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2017

Harper busted his belt on the play, and he is lucky he didn’t bust anything else. A headfirst slide into first base – when there wasn’t even a throw? It’s the kind of intensity that makes the 2015 NL MVP great, but it’s also the kind of intensity that could land him on the DL.

St. Louis’ efforts to contain Harper proved futile all evening, as he finished with a four-hit, three-RBI performance in Washington’s 14-6 win.

