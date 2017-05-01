Purdue getting new video boards for Mackey Arena’s 50th season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is planning to install new video boards inside Mackey Arena this fall.

Athletic department officials say a four-sided LED display board will be hung at center court. The display will be 20 feet wide and 13 feet tall. The current setup has four video boards, each measuring 13.5 by 7.75 feet.

All the work is expected to be finished before the Boilermakers open their 50th season inside Mackey this fall.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski says the full cost of the project, $1.9 million, will be paid entirely with private donations.

