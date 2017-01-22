The Five Best Potential NFL Landing Spots for Johnny Manziel

After a year away from football, Johnny Manziel announced this week that he’s ready to give the NFL one more try. Here are five teams that should give the former Heisman winner a look.

Manziel’s true abilities never really came to fruition in the NFL. A year away from the game certainly won’t help him. Even still, anyone who watched him play at Texas A&M knows that football talent is hidden somewhere inside him. If he’s not healthy and willing to work he can be cut. But, if he is ready and able, he could be the answer for a team in need.

In 15 games as a Cleveland Brown between 2014 and 2015 Manziel threw for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 259 yards and a score.

For those still doubting, consider the quality of quarterback play in the NFL today. Johnny Football might not be Aaron Rodgers, but he could provide a boost to many of the teams still searching for a franchise guy.

In his final season in Cleveland, Manziel posted a quarterback rating of 79.4. Here are just a few of the current NFL quarterbacks who had ratings below that in 2016 (Disclaimer: Cam Newton is on the list and it’s not a typo):

What do all of those names have in common? They started at least one game in the National Football League this year. If Brock Osweiler and Blaine Gabbert have jobs, why can’t Johnny Manziel have an audition at the very least?

Manziel has reportedly hired his former quarterback coach George Witfield. He’s also received an invite to the newly formed Spring League slated to debut in April. Opportunities are out there for Manziel. Without further adieu, the five best NFL landing spots for Johnny Football.

5. Cleveland Browns

What could be more picture perfect than Manziel returning back to where it all started? Cleveland, Ohio was the birth place and death knell of Johnny Football’s NFL career. The quarterback room in Cleveland has gotten bit crowded since Manziel left. That would make for some interesting competition if Manziel were to return to the Browns.

Five quarterbacks took a snap for the Browns this season. None of them were particularly memorable. At this point the starting job is up for grabs.

His primary competition would be former USC quarterback Cody Kessler and fellow Heisman trophy winner Robert Griffin III. Kessler was winless as a start in 2016, throwing for just 153 yards per game.

Griffin was under center during the lone victory the Browns had all season. In that game he went 17 for 25 passing for 164 yards while rushing for 42 yards. He accounted for no touchdowns in the game.

Those aren’t exactly a pair of heavy hitters. At a minimum Manziel would generate buzz for a fan base that deserves some hope. He had two wins in eight tries in 2015 with the Browns. If he manages the same rate in 2017 the Browns would quadruple their win total in the year without him.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs scored two more touchdowns than the Steelers in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs this year. They lost. That marked the first time in NFL history that a playoff team had scored two or more touchdowns than their opponent and failed to emerge the victor.

Alex Smith is a competent NFL quarterback. In 2016 he threw for 3,502 yards, 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. However, in a winner take all playoff game Smith was simply just too conservative.

Johnny Manziel is not conservative. From his famous juggle-turned touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2012 to his scrambling jump ball hauled in by Edward Pope against Alabama the year later, Manziel is know for his tendency to take risks.

Would he be an instant upgrade for the Chiefs? No. But he could certainly be groomed for the job. The Chiefs have some weapons on offense. Unfortunately, Jeremy Maclin and Travis Kelce combined for only six touchdowns in 17 games this year.

Maclin was in and out of the lineup with injuries. Kelce on the other hand did not miss a game. The quickness and size of Kelce present instant matchup problems that Manziel has proven able to exploit. The offense could be simplified to one or two reads and allow for Manziel to make some magic on his own.

Smith is fairly mobile, but he doesn’t present the same threat on the ground that Manziel does. Manziel’s knack of escaping pressure makes an offense better. A year or two as an understudy to Smith and head coach Andy Reed might be one of the best case scenarios for Manziel.

3. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are currently in the market for a new head coach. Chip Kelly was fired after just one season and the organization has expressed their intentions to start with a fresh slate. A regime change is a great time to reset.

Colin Kaepernick has been a lightning rod of controversy thanks to his actions off the field. His unwillingness to pledge allegiance to the flag wasn’t what got him benched, that was his poor play. That put Blaine Gabbert at the helm for the first five weeks of the 2016 season. Not once did he throw more touchdowns than interceptions.

Want your voice heard? Join the Gig Em Gazette team!

Admittedly, Kaepernick was much better than Gabbert. In 11 starts he threw for 2,241 yards 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 468 yards and two scores.

Manziel comes with just as much off field antics as Kaepernick. Fans and NFL GMs haven’t seen enough of this “new Johnny” to believe any differently. But, if Kaepernick still wants out of town it might be worth a flier to bring Manziel in to compete with whomever the 49ers draft at quarterback.

In an ideal world, most coaches would prefer not to throw a rookie quarterback into the live action too early. Why not take a shot at Manziel? At the very least he could certainly keep the games interesting while a new starter is being groomed.

2. New England Patriots

Tom Brady has to retire eventually. He’s 39 years old and the Patriots have already began actively looking for their next quarterback. In the past five seasons they’ve spent a third round pick on Ryan Mallett, a second rounder on Jimmy Garoppolo, and a third round pick last year on Jacoby Brissett.

Both Brissett and Garoppolo won games for New England this year while Brady was suspended. Garoppolo has been a hot name in trade conversations this offseason.

Garoppolo has two professional starts under his belt. He played well in those appearances, throwing for 496 yards and four touchdowns. That’s good, but it’s not a very large sample size. It would seem like a typical and shrewd Bill Belichek move to sell high on an unproven player and continue searching for Brady’s heir.

Get the FanSided App

Looking at the situation another way, the Patriots have earned a reputation for picking up troubled players and succeeding with them. Legarrette Blount, Aaron Hernandez, Randy Moss, and Michael Floyd had varying degrees of off field issues. They all found a home in Foxboro.

Johnny has a troubled past. He’s admitted as much. If there is one team that might be willing to overlook the off field issues wouldn’t New England make the most sense?

The Patriots were willing to bring the Tim Tebow media circus into training camp. All of those signs seem to point to a reasonable chance that Manziel could find his way to New England.

1. Houston Texans

Brock Osweiler was awful. That’s not just a fan opinion. It’s a statistical fact. Osweiler was 27th in completion percentage, 30th in yards per attempt, 29th in quarterback rating. The Texans came close to an AFC Championship game berth this year, only to watch it slip away. Their defense is tremendous, finishing the year as the number one defense in the league. All this team needs is a QB.

Texans fans will be the first to tell you that Osweiler isn’t worth more than a penny of his $72 million dollar contract. As long as he’s on the books it’s going to be extremely challenging for the team to sign another marquee quarterback. The salary cap just isn’t high enough to pay two quarterbacks $50 million each.

Then there’s Manziel who would probably be willing to play for a dollar. Alright, so the veteran minimum is a tad higher than that, but his services would be cheap. The Texans’ quarterback room currently consists of Osweiler, Savage, and Brandon Weeden.

Head coach Bill O’Brien is running out of excuses. He passed on the likes of Garoppolo, Dak Prescott, and even Teddy Bridgewater. The defense terrorized opposing quarterbacks without J.J. Watt. When Watt returns next year that defensive front is only going to get better. Even if Manziel turns the ball over more than Osweiler did, he would provide an offensive spark that is desperately needed in Houston.

Sentimentally, Manziel is a Texas guy and Texas A&M is just a few hours down the road from Houston. This might be Manziel’s perfect NFL home. Do you think Manziel has a future in the NFL? Let us know in the comments or on Facebook or Twitter.

***Stats from ESPN, Pro Football Reference***

This article originally appeared on