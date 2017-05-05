Jay Paterno elected to Penn State Board of Trustees

Jay Paterno, son of disgraced former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, has been elected to the school’s Board of Trustees, he announced Friday.

The younger Paterno was also the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks coach from 1999 until his father was fired in 2011.

Paterno was one of five candidates running for three open spots on the Board. The other two spots were filled by Alice Pope and Bob Jubelirer.

Former trustee Albert L. Lord, who said in March that he was “running out of sympathy” for the “so-called victims” of Jerry Sandusky, was not re-elected.

Paterno sued Penn State in 2014, alleging that he was improperly fired from his coaching job but the federal suit was thrown out when a court ruled he was simply let go in the typical turnover associated with the hiring of a new head coach.

The younger Paterno was not named in the Freeh Report investigation into Sandusky’s crimes. He has repeatedly pushed back against that report’s findings about his father.

