Dabo Swinney lands 5-star defensive lineman for Clemson’s 2018 recruiting class

Bruce Feldman

The hits just keep coming for Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney. A few months ago, it was a national title. On Saturday, the father of five-star defensive lineman Xavier Thomas announced his son was committing to Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Thomas, who plays at IMG Academy in Florida, is a South Carolina native and was expected to pick between the Gamecocks and Tigers among his dozens of offers.

Several college coaches have told FOX Sports that they have Thomas ranked as the nation’s top prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He figures to continue an impressive legacy of Clemson D-linemen that in recent years have included Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett, Shaq Lawson, Kevin Dodd and Christian Wilkins. Last year, the Tigers landed five-star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and he emerged as a budding star.

