Dabo Swinney lands 5-star defensive lineman for Clemson’s 2018 recruiting class

The hits just keep coming for Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney. A few months ago, it was a national title. On Saturday, the father of five-star defensive lineman Xavier Thomas announced his son was committing to Clemson.

We're Clemson Bound! YEAH! IT'S OFFICIAL! My Son is a Clemson Commit! From a Wilson Tiger to a Clemson TIGER! I am SO VERY PROUD OF YOU SON! pic.twitter.com/RRL207sB7T — Ezra Titus Thomas (@ETitusThomas) April 8, 2017

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Thomas, who plays at IMG Academy in Florida, is a South Carolina native and was expected to pick between the Gamecocks and Tigers among his dozens of offers.

Biggest decision of my lifetime, my recruitment is OVER. I'm 100% ALL IN ‼️🐅🐾 This is only the beginning #WE2DEEP18 @ETitusThomas pic.twitter.com/RQJ7tr32BY — Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) April 8, 2017

Several college coaches have told FOX Sports that they have Thomas ranked as the nation’s top prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He figures to continue an impressive legacy of Clemson D-linemen that in recent years have included Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett, Shaq Lawson, Kevin Dodd and Christian Wilkins. Last year, the Tigers landed five-star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and he emerged as a budding star.