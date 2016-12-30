2016 College Football Playoff: Preview and Picks

A look at who will win each matchup in the College Football Playoff

2016 is the third annual College Football Playoff. The Alabama Crimson Tide continue their streak of being in every playoff, while Ohio State and Clemson each make their second appearance. The Washington Huskies are the only team making their first playoff appearance this season.

Alabama enters the playoff as heavy favorites. They’re a huge 14-point favorite over Washington, as the Crimson Tide are the last undefeated team in the nation.

The later game between Ohio State and Clemson should be a lot closer. The Buckeyes are only a three-point favorite over the last year’s runner-up. Although, many people are anticipating a rematch from last year’s championship game between Alabama and Clemson.

Alabama and Washington will kickoff at 2:00 p.m. CT at the Georgia Dome, and Ohio State and Clemson will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Here’s a look at each game and a prediction for the national championship.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Washington Huskies

Alabama has been the most dominant team in college football for almost 10 years now, while 2016 is the first time Washington has won double-digit games since 2000. That’s led many to overlook the Peach Bowl.

Alabama, who owns the 13th ranked scoring offense and top scoring defense, is clearly the better team, but don’t sleep on Washington. Their 44.5 points per game is fourth in the nation and they also hold teams to the seventh fewest points at 17.2 per game.

Not to mention Washington’s 4-0 record against ranked teams this year isn’t terrible, even when compared to Alabama going 8-0 against ranked opponents. Plus, the Huskies lone loss of the year came to a red-hot USC team, 26-13, and Washington bounced back winning three games, two against top 25 teams to end the season.

That said, Washington has to prove that they can score against a stingy defense like Alabama. Sure, they put up 70 against Oregon and 66 against California, but scoring on the Crimson Tide is a much tougher task, as Alabama has five defensive touchdowns and 45 sacks this season.

It helps that Washington won’t lack confidence, as they topped 40 points against three of their four ranked opponents. Plus, the only time they failed to score 30 points came in their lone loss of the season.

Still, Jake Browning will have to show poise in a collapsing pocket. Also, Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman, who led a Washington run game that averaged 5.8 yards per carry, has to get going to relieve pressure off of Browning.

The stage has yet to be too big for Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, although an interception could be costly for the Tide. Neither team turns the ball over often, therefore a turnover could be the difference in this game.

Washington is better than expected. They might not win, but it won’t be like last year’s game when Michigan State didn’t even show up.

Prediction: Alabama 31 Washington 21

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Clemson Tigers

After a slow start to the season, Clemson started to play like last year’s team at the end of the season. They had a couple of scares this season, but ultimately a 43-42 loss to Pittsburgh was their only blemish.

Ohio State, who also went 11-1, suffered their lone loss to Penn State in late October. It cost them a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and almost a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Still, both teams are great on both sides of the ball. Clemson ranks top 15 in points per game and points allowed per game, while Ohio State ranks top 10 in the aforementioned categories.

As it does in many games, it will come down to which quarterback makes the bigger plays. J.T. Barrett and Deshaun Watson, who finished second in Heisman voting this year, are two of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

Barrett completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. In comparison, Watson completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,914 yards, 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Of course, it’s impossible to overlook their mobility, as well. Both quarterbacks finished second on their team in rushing yards and combined for 15 rushing touchdowns. Their ability to not just scramble for positive yardage but also keep plays alive while looking downfield is why many expect this to be a high-scoring game, even with two good defenses.

Clemson seems like the sexy pick, but a loss to Penn State is getting blown out of proportion and has people overlooking Ohio State. The Buckeyes have consistently been the second best team in the nation behind Alabama, while Clemson has struggled this season.

That will become evident in the Fiesta Bowl. In a close game, O-H-I-O.

Prediction: Ohio State 38 Clemson 35

This article originally appeared on