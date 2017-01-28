The SEC Goes .500 in The SEC-Big 12 Challenge

In the Fourth straight year, the SEC takes on the Big 12 in basketball in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

In the history of the SEC-Big 12 challenge, the Big 12 is 3-0. It’s really not too surprising though if you know anything about SEC basketball. The SEC is not that great.

All of the Big 12 teams participated in the challenge while only 10 of the SEC schools participated due to a difference in a number of teams in each conference. This year ended in a tie between the two conferences which is a great sign for the SEC as a whole.

The challenge kicked off with West Virginia taking on Texas A&M. The Aggies would give the Big 12 their first win of the day with an 81-77 loss to West Virginia.

Next up was a good game for the SEC as Florida dominated the Oklahoma Sooners in their 84-52 win, giving the SEC their first win of the day. There would be no win streak for the SEC until later in the day.

The next game gave another win to the Big 12. Texas Tech beat the Tigers of LSU 77-64 but the SEC answered quickly with another win of their own. In the next game, Tennessee beat Kansas State 70-58 to tie things back up between the conferences.

Oklahoma State ended the short-lived tie in the challenge with a monster win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs dropped the ball in a big way, losing to the Pokes 99-71. The Pokes would get the highest score of the day in the challenge.

Next up Georgia squeaked by Texas, 89-57 while Vanderbilt took down Iowa State 84-78. Auburn then went on to beat TCU 88-80 which gave the SEC a nice three-game win streak.

All was looking great for the SEC until Baylor came back to beat Ole Miss 78-75. Everything rested on Kentucky to beat Kansas and finally give the SEC a win over the Big 12 but alas it wasn’t meant to be. The Jayhawks put on a clinic at Rupp Arena beating the Wildcats 79-73.

