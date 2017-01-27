Notre Dame Edges Blue Devils in Highly Contested Game

Duke Women’s Basketball remains unable to solve Notre Dame after losing a tight 62-58 game to the Fighting Irish on the road.

The Blue Devils played well on the road against No, 8 Notre Dame, but were unable to hold off the Fighting Irish in a 62-58 loss. Notre Dame has dominated the conference since joining the league and this is Duke’s fifth straight loss since they joined the ACC.

Duke Women’s Basketball led for most of the first half, but went into halftime tied at 35. It was a back-and-forth second half, but the Blue Devils were unable to hold them off late. Duke was led by redshirt junior guard Lexie Brown who recorded 22 points. She has scored 20+ points for the third straight game and is the reigning ACC Player of the Week.

Brown was joined in double figures by Leaonna Odom and Rebecca Greenwell who scored 12 and 11 respectively. Duke was excellent defensively holding ND to 39.1% shooting, but were unable to score when needed to put the game away. The Blue Devils were unable to stop Notre Dame All-American forward Brianna Turner, who was the only opposing player to score in double figures, but compiled 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Duke Women’s Basketball falls to 17-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC this season. The Blue Devils will look to rebound from the loss this weekend when they host Wake Forest on Sunday at 1:00pm.

