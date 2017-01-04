Why Clemson’s coach was screaming in Roy Williams’ face after the Tar Heels’ win

As heated as the action was on the court between North Carolina and Clemson on Tuesday night, it was even more heated on the sideline afterward.

UNC escaped with an 89-86 win in overtime, but the Tar Heels’ Roy Williams didn’t escape the wrath of the Tigers coach Brad Brownell during the not-so-sportsmanlike postgame handshake.



The unofficial explanation:

“That was just something between me and Brad,” Williams said afterward, via the News and Observer. “I’ll take care of it.”

Apparently, Brownell was upset about something Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks said to the Clemson bench toward the end of the game.

I'm told Kennedy Meeks was yelling at Clemson's bench and that's why Brownell was giving Roy the business. Roy apologized, apparently. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 4, 2017

Told by multiple sources that Brad Brownell was upset about something Kennedy Meeks was saying to Clemson bench at end of game. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 4, 2017

In case you’re wondering, the Tar Heels and Tigers won’t meet again this season unless it’s in the ACC Tournament.