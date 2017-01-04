Why Clemson’s coach was screaming in Roy Williams’ face after the Tar Heels’ win

As heated as the action was on the court between North Carolina and Clemson on Tuesday night, it was even more heated on the sideline afterward.

UNC escaped with an 89-86 win in overtime, but the Tar Heels’ Roy Williams didn’t escape the wrath of the Tigers coach Brad Brownell during the not-so-sportsmanlike postgame handshake.

The unofficial explanation:

“That was just something between me and Brad,” Williams said afterward, via the News and Observer. “I’ll take care of it.”

Apparently, Brownell was upset about something Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks said to the Clemson bench toward the end of the game.

In case you’re wondering, the Tar Heels and Tigers won’t meet again this season unless it’s in the ACC Tournament.

