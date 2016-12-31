Duke gets absolutely clobbered in its first game without suspended Grayson Allen

The first game of Grayson Allen’s suspension couldn’t have gone much worse for Duke.

The fifth-ranked Blue Devils were thumped 89-75 at Virginia Tech on Saturday as their preseason All-America star could only watch. The loss dropped Duke to 12-2 and boosted the Hokies to 12-1.

It was the Blue Devils’ ACC opener and their first game since Dec. 21 – the night of the infamous “trip and tantrum” by Allen, who was indefinitely suspended the following day by coach Mike Krzyzewski. Dating back to last season, it was the third such incident for Allen.

Afterward, Coach K was asked when Grayson would return to action. And although he didn’t give a specific date, he did share this bit of interesting news:

Asked when Grayson Allen might be back, K says he doesn't want to talk about that right now. Says he isn't a captain anymore, though. — Ava Wallace (@AvaRWallace) December 31, 2016

Allen, a junior guard, averaged 16.0 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists during Duke’s first 12 games this season. Last season, he averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

On Saturday, Duke’s Luke Kennard led all scorers with 34 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome a balanced Hokies attack that featured six players in double figures.