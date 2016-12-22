Coach K suspends Grayson Allen for an ‘indefinite’ period after latest incident

Following the latest incident involving Duke guard Grayson Allen — he tripped Elon’s Steven Santa Ana and then reacted with a tantrum on the bench Wednesday — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to suspend Allen for an “indefinite amount of time.”

Allen received a technical foul on the play, but remained with the team and then played in the second half of Duke’s 72-61 win over Elon.

Here is the statement from Krzyzewski:

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

This is a slight change in tone from Krzyzewski and his immediate response after the game, when he pointed out that Allen had apologized and spoke about viewing this as a teaching moment.

“I had a long talk with him afterwards,” Krzyzewski said. “And the right thing to do was to apologize in person.”

Allen has a history of tripping opponents, and was reprimanded last year by the ACC after incidents in the Florida State and Louisville games, which occurred within weeks of each other.