Sports odds: How Stan Kroenke's run of titles paid off for bettors

We just witnessed one of the most dominant stretches in professional sports. Was it by an athlete? A horse?

No, it was by Stan Kroenke, who is in charge of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

RELATED: Avalanche claim Cup

Kroenke Sports owns the Colorado Avalanche, who won the NHL's Stanley Cup on Sunday. Colorado also hoisted the Cup in Kroenke's first full year of ownership in 2001.

Kroenke Sports also owns the Los Angeles Rams, who won Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. Kroenke was a minority owner when the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV after the 1999 season.

Lastly, Kroenke Sports owns the Colorado Mammoths, who won the National Lacrosse League title on June 18.

So that's three team titles in a span of 4 ½ months!

So how did bettors fare who recently backed Kroenke's teams? Here's what FOX Sports Research uncovered:

RAMS

Los Angeles, coming off a 10-6 regular season and a 1-1 postseason record in 2020, were listed at +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total) prior to the 2021 season.

The Rams dropped to +650 in Week 8, then went up to +1300 in Week 14. A five-game winning streak late in the season helped shorten their odds to +900, then they dropped even further to +850 in the Super Wild Card round.

The Rams were a 3.5-point favorite and -200 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $15 total) when Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

AVALANCHE

Colorado started the season at +600 to win the Stanley Cup, the lowest odds in the NHL. The Avalanche's odds were at +450 at the All-Star break and +325 in the opening round of the playoffs.

They became the fifth preseason odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup since 1990.

MAMMOTH

The Mammoth won the NLL Cup in 2006 and 2022 since Kroenke bought the team in 2002.

The Mammoth were listed at +2100 to win the Cup prior to the season, according to SportsGeek.

For bettors who believe Kroenke has the magical touch, here are his teams' odds to win upcoming championships at FOX Bet:

Arsenal (English Premier League)

+5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Colorado Rapids (Major League Soccer)

+5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Denver Nuggets (NBA)

+1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Los Angeles Rams (NFL)

+1300 bet boost, regularly +1100 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

+450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Not to be overlooked in the Rams' success is the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, which opened in the fall of 2020. Kroenke purchased a 60-acre parcel of land in 2014 that helped lead to the construction of SoFi Stadium.

FOX Sports NFL writer Eric Williams has observed the Rams first-hand. Under Kroenke, the Rams moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016.

"Stan Kroenke is an owner with deep pockets who provides the franchise with the ability to take calculated risks in personnel moves – like trading for front-line players like Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey – along with the signing of a young, dynamic coach like Sean McVay," Williams said.

"Kroenke had the vision and backing from NFL owners to take on the arduous task of relocating an NFL franchise to an ultra-competitive market like Los Angeles. For Kroenke, the focus and pressure has always been on providing whatever is needed financially to give his team the best chance to win championships, including the financing of the $5 billion SoFi Stadium. And he was rewarded for his effort by winning a Super Bowl while playing at the stadium he built in Inglewood."

Because the NFL does not allow its owners to hold majority control of other teams in opposing markets, Kroenke transferred his majority stake of the Avalanche and Nuggets to his wife Ann after he took full control of the Rams in 2010.

The only other owner who comes to mind who had a similar run of success is John Henry and the Fenway Sports Group.

FSG has owned the Boston Red Sox since 2002 and Liverpool FC since 2010. The Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 and Liverpool won the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League and the 2019-20 Premier League title.

