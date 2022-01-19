NFL odds: How the Rams’ Super Bowl futures have moved this season

National Football League
56 mins ago

At the beginning of the season, the Los Angeles Rams were a strong betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVI. At 14-to-1, Sean McVay’s squad was only trailing four teams on the Super Bowl odds list to start the year. 

The Rams jumped out the gate fast with a 7-1 start, before losing their footing with a three-game losing streak. After reinforcing their talent-heavy team with Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, they ended the season strong winning four of their last five. 

Now that the Divisional Round is here, let's take a look at how the Rams’ Super Bowl futures have moved this NFL season.

LOS ANGELES RAMS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Week 1: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Week 2: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Week 3: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Week 4: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Week 5: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Week 6: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Week 7: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Week 8: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Week 9: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Week 10: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Week 11: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Week 12: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Week 13: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Week 14: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Week 15: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Week 16: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Week 17: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Week 18: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Super Wild Card Weekend: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Divisional Round: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

*Odds prior to games being played each week, with most recent lines as of 1/19/2022 

So are you ready to lock in on the Rams as they ride their current hot streak and attempt to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at their home field of Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles? If so, get in on the betting action right now at FOX Bet!

