NFL odds: How the Rams’ Super Bowl futures have moved this season

At the beginning of the season, the Los Angeles Rams were a strong betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVI. At 14-to-1, Sean McVay’s squad was only trailing four teams on the Super Bowl odds list to start the year.

The Rams jumped out the gate fast with a 7-1 start, before losing their footing with a three-game losing streak. After reinforcing their talent-heavy team with Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, they ended the season strong winning four of their last five.

Now that the Divisional Round is here, let's take a look at how the Rams’ Super Bowl futures have moved this NFL season.

LOS ANGELES RAMS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Week 1: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Week 2: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Week 3: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Week 4: +850 ( bet $10 to win $95 total )

Week 5: +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Week 6: +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Week 7: +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Week 8: +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Week 9: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Week 10: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Week 11: +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Week 12: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Week 13: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Week 14: +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

Week 15: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Week 16: +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Week 17: +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Week 18: +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Super Wild Card Weekend: +850 ( bet $10 to win $95 total )

Divisional Round: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

*Odds prior to games being played each week, with most recent lines as of 1/19/2022

