National Football League Week 16 Top Plays: Rams, Bills, Chiefs earn big wins; Cowboys roll 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL playoff picture came into greater focus in Week 16, but countless possibilities still remain with two weeks left in the regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took over sole possession of the NFC West lead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title for the first time since 2007, and the Dallas Cowboys claimed the NFC East crown with a decisive statement on Sunday Night Football.

In an AFC East showdown, the Buffalo Bills reclaimed the division lead with a victory over the Patriots in Foxborough.

The Chicago Bears pulled out a nail-biter on the road against the Seahawks on an unusually cold Seattle day.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs routed the Pittsburgh Steelers to wrap up the AFC West, and the Denver Broncos fell short against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the top moments from Week 16.

Dallas Cowboys 56, Washington Football Team 14

No. 7 with No. 11

Trevon Diggs entered Sunday night leading the NFL with 10 interceptions, and he added to that total in the first quarter.

Feed Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott usually scores touchdowns on the ground, but he scored the first of the game for the Cowboys on a reception from Dak Prescott in the red zone.

Red-hot

Prescott had the hot hand in the first quarter, completing 13 of 14 pass attempts and two touchdowns to give the Cowboys an early 14-0 lead.

Two turnovers

Diggs recorded the first interception of the game for the Cowboys, and Demarcus Lawrence followed suit with a second one for their defense in the first quarter.

Lawrence returned his interception for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 21-0 lead.

Slowing the momentum

Washington was able to get on the board early in the second quarter to cut into the Cowboys lead behind an Antonio Gibson score.

Zeke again!

The Cowboys' offense is a well-oiled machine when everything is clicking on all cylinders, which was the case in the first half.

Zeke's second touchdown increased the Cowboys lead to 28-7.

An unusual suspect

There are plenty of weapons for Prescott to utilize in the Cowboys offense, but even with a loaded crop of skill position players, it's never a bad idea to think outside the box.

That's what happened when offensive lineman Terence Steele caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Finishing touches

The Cowboys played a nearly flawless first half that was punctuated by an Amari Cooper touchdown to give them a 42-7 lead at halftime, marking the most point Dallas had scored in a single half since 1969.

A special touchdown

The Cowboys scored touchdowns through their offense and defense in the first half, so it was only right that the special teams chipped in as well in the third quarter, and the rout was on as Dallas cruised to the division title.

Chicago Bears 25, Seattle Seahawks 24

Snow problem

Just because it was snowing in Seattle didn't mean the Seahawks couldn't air it out. Russell Wilson connected on a 41-yard bomb with DK Metcalf to get the scoring started.

Ground game

While the Seahawks found the end zone through the air, the Bears decided to try their luck on the ground, tying the game with a David Montgomery rushing touchdown.

The path with the least resistance

Khalil Herbert might not score an easier touchdown in his career than this one.

Keep throwing

Wilson tossed a second touchdown pass against the Bears to give the Seahawks a 24-14 lead.

Stealing the win

The Bears trailed for the majority of the day, but finally were able to take the lead for good late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass from Nick Foles to Jimmy Graham.

That was followed by a successful two-point conversion to secure the one-point win.

Kansas City Chiefs 36, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

Just keep pushing

Two Steelers hit Clyde Edwards-Helaire, neither brought him down, and the result was a touchdown for the Chiefs.

Streaking defense

For the 10th consecutive game, the Chiefs recorded an interception, this one coming from Charvarius Ward.

Two for one

The Chiefs added a second touchdown in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead behind a hookup between Patrick Mahomes and Byron Pringle.

Contested catches

The Steelers were down big early, but Chase Claypool was doing his part to try and get them back into the game with consecutive tough catches to move the chains in the second quarter.

The route is on

Mecole Hardman joined in on the fun for the Chiefs in the second quarter, scoring a red-zone touchdown to extend their lead to 23-0 over the Steelers.

Double up

Pringle loved scoring so much in the first half that he made sure to do it again in the third quarter.

The Chiefs were never threatened by the Steelers, winning 36-10. The win secured the AFC West division title for K.C. for the sixth consecutive season.

Las Vegas Raiders 17, Denver Broncos 13

Patience is key

There weren't any points scored between the Broncos and Raiders in the first quarter, but there were signs of life in the second.

Derek Carr connected with Hunter Renfrow to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

Defense into offense

The Broncos' offense spent the majority of the first half sputtering, so naturally their defense gave them a boost.

Bradley Chubb intercepted Carr to put the Broncos in scoring position, and they would eventually take a 13-7 lead into the half.

Responding

After giving the lead away going into halftime, the Raiders quickly reclaimed it in the second half behind a Peyton Barber rushing touchdown.

This would be a lead the Raiders wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game, holding on to win 17-13.

Buffalo Bills 33, New England Patriots 21

4th & Go

Teams are going for it on fourth own more and more in this age's analytics-driven game. The Bills opted for the numbers on their first drive into the red zone, striking first with this Josh Allen dime to Isaiah McKenzie.

Turbocharged

Damien Harris hit an extra gear to plow his way into the end zone to tie it at 7-7 for the Pats.

Multifaceted

The best part of Josh Allen's game differs depending on who you ask. On this play, he showed why some folks think it's his running ability.

Right place, right time

That's exactly what Micah Hyde was on this critical pick late in the second.

I can Digg it

Wow, is it hard to stop Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Double-dose!

Welcome back to the end zone, Damien Harris.

1 … 2 …

Guess who for New England?

Never a question

On Buffalo's next drive, it opted to go for it on another fourth down. Sean McDermott put the ball in Josh Allen's hands … And he delivered.

This would be the finishing touch on a 33-21 win for the Bills to put them in first place in the AFC East.

Los Angeles Rams 30, Minnesota Vikings 23

Spin cycle!

LA's Sony Michel made something from nothing to find the end zone on this whirlwind play.

Never a bad time

Any time a defense can get a takeaway, it's a good thing. Despite allowing the Vikes to push their way into the red zone, L.A. thwarted their scoring attempt with a clutch interception from Travin Howard.

Barred!

"Don't try it, Matthew Stafford" — Anthony Barr, probably.

Double-barred

Barr had Stafford in lockdown:

Minnesota followed the INT up with an Alexander Mattison TD:

He's got blockers …

Brandon Powell Injected the Rams with life on this big punt return TD.

Get griddy with it!

Normally when you see the "griddy" dance, it's Justin Jefferson who's doing the celebration. This time, Odell Beckham Jr. got in on the party after hauling in TD grab for L.A.

Big play Kirk

Cousins looked like a consummate captain on Minnesota's next drive. He found K.J. Osborn at the goal line to bring the Vikes within a score.

The Rams would eventually hold on to win 30-23 and clinch their spot in the NFC playoffs while also moving into first place in the NFC West.

Cincinnati Bengals 41, Baltimore Ravens 21

Flock to the end zone

Hey, Josh Johnson, welcome back to the starting lineup!

Touchdown machine

Joe Mixon sniffed his way past the pylon, using his hyper end-zone-sensing capabilities on this play for Cincy:

Deuces!

Goodbye, Tyler Boyd!

Mixon 'em up

Make that two for Mixon.

Tee it up!

Joe Burrow on this throw: "Tee's down there somewhere."

It was only right that Higgins pulled in the ensuing TD grab.

Keepin' it consistent

Another Sunday, another Mark Andrews TD. It's like clockwork.

Ochocinco

Higgins looked like another great Bengals WR on this play.

The impressive win over the Ravens placed the Bengals alone atop the AFC North standings.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32, Carolina Panthers 6

Stepping up … and out

The Bucs are missing a laundry list of receivers. But that doesn't mean they aren't capable at the position. Enter Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Bounce back

After a rough go last week, Tom Brady seemed to be back on track in the first half against Carolina.

Philadelphia Eagles 34, New York Giants 10

Fly high

Boston Scott broke through the plane for Philly's first TD of the day.

Deep shot!

After struggling in the first half, Jalen Hurts stepped into form. This heave to Quez Watkins was good for a 39-yard completion.

Staying in bounds

DeVonta Smith won the Heisman for a reason. He showed off his playmaking skills on this scoring grab to put the birds up 20-3.

Skill player

There aren't a lot of things linemen can't do. Hurts rewarded Lane Johnson's protective efforts with a holiday TD care package.

Soaring

Philly stamped home its victory with a defensive TD from Alex Singleton.

Despite being short-handed on the day, the Buccaneers were able to secure a win and in the process locked up the NFC South.

Atlanta Falcons 20, Detroit Lions 16

Familiar visitor

This guy's name and the word "touchdown" have gone together a lot this season.

Made ya look!

Falcons punter Jack Fox showed off the arm strength on this fake punt.

Making an impression

Amon-Ra St. Brown is certainly making his presence felt during his rookie season. He got rid of the defense to score a TD for the second straight week!

Matty ice

Matt Ryan put the Falcons ahead 20-13 on this cold-blooded TD toss to Hayden Hurst.

Houston Texans 41, Los Angeles Chargers 29

Rumble young man

Rex Burkhead can still do this:

Bolting past 'em

Justin Jackson showed off the speed as he darted his way into the end zone on this play.

Incorrect address

This isn't who Justin Herbert intended this pass for.

Over the top!

Davis Mills uncorked a perfect throw to put Houston ahead, 17-12 at the half.

The Jackson two

That's two trips to the end zone for Justin Jackson.

Upset alert!

Mills broke into the scoring column again with another late TD toss.

Nail in the coffin

Moment later, Tavierre Thomas secured the W with this massive pick-six.

New York Jets 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

Did anyone know Zach Wilson could do this?

Not how they drew it up

We've got a lineman TD! This wasn't by design, but it still counts the same.

Length of the field

Take a breather, Braxton Berrios. You deserve it after this 103-yard game breaker.

Go up and get it!

The Jets extended their lead on this Zach Wilson dime to Conor McDermott.

Not over till it's over

Jacksonville climbed within two on this resounding TD punch.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.