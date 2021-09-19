National Football League NFL Week 2 top moments: Raiders, Bears, Rams, 49ers escape with wins Sunday 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the NFL season is giving us a plethora of must-watch matchups on Sunday.

Kicking things off, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the undefeated San Francisco 49ers 17-11. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots dominated the New York Jets on the way to their first win, as first-round rookie QB Mac Jones lit up the field and Zach Wilson struggled with one interception after another.

In the afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings rolled into Glendale to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and the Atlanta Falcons took their best shot at the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Later Sunday, it's a superstar showdown as the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens, who look to bounce back after dropping their first game of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders in an overtime thriller.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady found Rob Gronkowski twice to put the Buccaneers up 14-0 early against the Falcons.

For more up-to-date news on all things Buccaneers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals

Kirk Cousins got things started for the Vikings with this 64-yard bomb to K.J. Osborn.

For more up-to-date news on all things Vikings, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Kyler Murray responded quickly with this pass to DeAndre Hopkins to get the Cardinals on the board.

For more up-to-date news on all things Cardinals, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Cousins kept putting on a show, running all over the field and connecting with his receivers in the end zone one possession after the next.

Buffalo Bills 35, Miami Dolphins 0

Devin Singletary went untouched on his way to the end zone to kick things off for the Bills.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bills, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Midway through the first, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa exited the game and did not return after turning the ball over on fourth down and taking a big hit on his way down.

For more up-to-date news on all things Dolphins, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Stefon Diggs snagged his first score of the quarter after connecting with Josh Allen, good for a 14-0 lead heading into the break.

The Dolphins got in on the action in the second half, thanks to these smooth moves from Myles Gaskin but weren't able to cash in.

The Bills kept pouring it on, shutting out Miami 35-0 – the largest margin of victory Buffalo has ever had over the Dolphins.

Denver Broncos 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence brought Jaguars fans to their feet on this big-time touchdown pass.

For more up-to-date news on all things Jaguars, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick, filling in for an injured Jerry Jeudy, found the end zone on this rocket from Teddy Bridgewater. Denver led Jacksonville 10-7 at the half.

For more up-to-date news on all things Broncos, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

To start the second half, Bridgewater picked up right where he left off, and the rest was history.

Carolina Panthers 26, New Orleans Saints 7

Christian McCaffrey showed off his fancy footwork on this drive to move the Panthers down the field …

… which set up this dazzling touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to receiver Brandon Zylstra.

For more up-to-date news on all things Panthers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Panthers were shutting out the Saints 17-0 at the break, but Jameis Winston wasn't going down without a fight. He added this short rush to put the Saints on the board at the top of the third, but they were only able to muster up this single goal.

For more up-to-date news on all things Saints, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Las Vegas Raiders 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Steelers rookie Najee Harris hit his Raiders defender with a filthy stiff arm as he charged downfield.

For more up-to-date news on all things Steelers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

At the top of the fourth, Harris got his first NFL score — and caught some major air on the way in.

The Raiders sealed their win on the road in the fourth on this monster run from Henry Ruggs.

For more up-to-date news on all things Raiders, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Cleveland Browns 31, Houston Texans 21

Tyrod Taylor had an outstanding first half for the Texans, going 10-of-11 for 125 yards, including one passing touchdown and one rushing TD.

For more up-to-date news on all things Texans, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

On the other side, Baker Mayfield and the Browns defended their home turf with big-time scores of their own. Mayfield, who briefly left the game after a gnarly block, redeemed himself with this rush to knot things at 14 at the break.

For more up-to-date news on all things Browns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

To start the second half, Texans’ rookie QB Davis Mills stepped in for Taylor, who left the game due to a hamstring injury. The Browns wasted no time taking advantage, as Demetric Felton clawed his way to the end zone to give Cleveland the lead.

In the final frame, Nick Chubb sealed the deal for the Browns on this all-out drive.

San Francisco 49ers 17, Philadelphia Eagles 11

Eagles QB Hurts sent this pass to the moon before it landed in the hands of Quez Watkins.

For more up-to-date news on all things Eagles, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

At the end of the second quarter, the 49ers took the lead and never lost it again, thanks to this throw from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jauan Jennings, his first NFL reception.

For more up-to-date news on all things 49ers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

And just like that, the 49ers start the season with back-to-back road wins.

New England Patriots 25, New York Jets 6

Jones & Co. kept the Jets on their toes with this slick trick play in the opening quarter on the Patriots' way to an early 10-0 lead.

For more up-to-date news on all things Patriots, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Jets rookie QB Wilson struggled in the first half, with four interceptions on the day, including this doozy of a pick.

To start the second half, the Patriots proved they weren't slowing down, as Damien Harris mowed down the competition on this powerful rushing score.

Los Angeles Rams 27, Indianapolis Colts 24

Matthew Stafford got the Rams on the board first in Sunday's contest against the Colts.

For more up-to-date news on all things Rams, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

To start the second half, Cooper Kupp lit up the field on this 43-yard gain for the Rams.

At the top of the final frame, the Rams fumbled the ball on this punt, and the Colts swooped in and recovered it in the end zone for an Indy TD.

For more up-to-date news on all things Colts, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Chicago Bears 20, Cincinnati Bengals 17

The Bears struck first as Allen Robinson turned on the jets to reach the end zone early in the first.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bears, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

In the fourth quarter, Bears LB Roquan Smith picked off Joe Burrow's pass and ran it all the way in for a Chicago touchdown to take a commanding 20-3 lead at the bottom of the frame.

The Bengals made a late-game surge with back-to-back scores, but it wasn't enough to pull off a comeback, and things ended at 20-17.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bengals, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Tennessee Titans at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Titans vs. Seahawks – still to come!

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cowboys vs. Chargers – still to come!

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Chiefs vs. Ravens – still to come!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.