NFL's 15 burning questions: What's in store for Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott in 2024?

FOX Sports NFL Staff

We've spent this offseason riddling over the 2024 fortunes of all 32 NFL franchises. Training camp will help to answer so many questions, and camp will lead into preseason and preseason will lead into the regular season. All along, we'll begin to see the NFL landscape taking shape.

So as players begin to report this week, let's think through some of the NFL's burning questions heading into the 2024 season. It's time to dive into some of the league's biggest mysteries.

1. Is Patrick Mahomes setting his "Tom Brady Mode" on cruise control?

If you're looking for a pattern in Mahomes' three Super Bowl wins, you won't find one. One characteristic of a great quarterback is that he can win with different roster compositions. That's how Tom Brady won so many Super Bowls — adapting his skills to the roster at hand.

Mahomes won Super Bowl LIV with an elite receiver in Tyreek Hill. In Super Bowl LVII, he leaned on Travis Kelce and a solid Chiefs defense. Last season, with a lackluster offense that had little star power outside Kelce, Mahomes won largely due to his defense. With Hill, Mahomes ran one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. Last year? He was checking down to his running backs and tight ends more than ever.

What's in store for Mahomes and the Chiefs this year? Well, the team might have improved offensively, with an influx at receiver (Marquise Brown and speedy rookie Xavier Worthy). The Chiefs still have some questions at left tackle, between Wanya Morris (who finished the year for them) and Kingsley Suamataia, a 2024 second-round pick, lurking as competition. The defense also had two veterans depart: LB Willie Gay and safety Mike Edwards.

The Chiefs will continue to be perennial contenders if Mahomes and coach Andy Reid do what they've been doing — adjust to the needs of the current roster. That's how Brady and Bill Belichick built their dynasty for two decades. —Henry McKenna

[READ MORE: Chiefs training camp preview: How will Patrick Mahomes utilize his new weapons?]

2. Will the Cowboys sign Dak Prescott or will Jerry Jones have to admit that his team isn't really "all-in"?

We've already learned that Jerry Jones isn't "all-in" on 2024 based on his spending habits this offseason. But I don't think Jerry Jones is willing to fold, and that's what he'd be doing by letting Dak Prescott walk.

Let's look at this realistically. The Cowboys are a good team in large part because of their three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who has helped them win 36 regular season games the past three seasons. Because of that, they're also relevant. They win games, and they generate discussion when they fall short in the playoffs. Knock Prescott all you want for his postseason shortcomings, but he's good enough to keep the Cowboys in the conversation.

As much as Jerry Jones wants to win another Super Bowl, he also wants to be relevant — and I think losing a Pro Bowl quarterback is an awfully big risk. The Cowboys aren't going to stay competitive if they're going 7-10 (or worse) with Trey Lance as their starter.

For all those reasons, I think the Cowboys will wind up paying Prescott a ton of money before the season starts. The price tag is scary, but the thought of irrelevance is even scarier. —David Helman

3. After Philadelphia finished third-worst in the NFL in points allowed last season, have the Eagles fixed their defense?

The Eagles took a huge step toward fixing their defense the moment Nick Sirianni swapped his twin defensive coordinators from last year (Sean Desai and Matt Patricia) for 65-year-old Vic Fangio — the DC he originally wanted last year. Philadelphia had a lot of defensive problems in 2023, but none bigger than the ill-fitting Desai scheme, which got worse late in the season when Patricia was forced to run it.

So yes, the Eagles defense will be better. But fixed? That depends on where that bar is, because it still might be a far cry from the unit that ranked No. 2 in the league just two years ago. That's because that defense had one of the NFL's best pass rushes and secondaries. This one almost certainly does not.

The secondary is probably the biggest issue. The Eagles need a bounce-back season from 33-year-old corner Darius Slay, and maybe even a bigger one from 30-year-old James Bradberry, whose decline was alarming last season. They have reinforcements waiting — rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, their top two picks — but it's the vets they need the most. It will also help that Philly brought back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, whose attitude and energy were missed last season when he played for Detroit.

But the Eagles need more because the secondary has to hold up despite the loss of their best pass rusher, Haason Reddick, who was traded to the Jets. Philadelphia replaced him with Bryce Huff, and that certainly will help. But Reddick had 27 sacks in his two years in Philly. It'll take more than one guy to make up for that.

So yes, Fangio's Eagles defense should be better, even if it's still not quite as good as it once was. —Ralph Vacchiano

4. A Packers teammate calls Jordan Love the NFL's "next superstar." Just how good can Love become?

Green Bay has done it twice before Love, so how are we to think this is going to go any differently.

Love spent three seasons riding the bench behind Aaron Rodgers, learning from one of the best quarterbacks to ever throw the ball. He then became a starter very intentionally, where the Packers had a plan and an arsenal of what we now know are good receiving options Love can grow with. They have built a foundation using Matt LaFleur's playbook that maximizes a quarterback's skill set. With that kind of development, Love can absolutely be the NFL's next superstar as running back Josh Jacobs predicted.

Throughout last season, I talked to coaches who coached against Love and even in the early going when there were some bumps in the road, everyone said Love just has that ever-coveted, indefinable "it factor." At the halfway point of the season, you almost saw it click on Love's face. The last 10 games of the season, he threw for 18 touchdowns against just one interception. He took the youngest team in the league to the divisional round after absolutely demolishing the Cowboys in Dallas in the wild-card round.

Love got a whole lot of experience in his first season as a starter. Couple that with the foundation laid during his previous three and it's hard to think Love won't catapult himself into the same conversations as his predecessor when it comes to the league's elite. —Carmen Vitali

5. Who will be the league's biggest breakout star of 2024?

When I hear "breakout," I think rookie. With that in mind, I know every Chicago Bears fan is hoping the answer to this question is Caleb Williams. Of the six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks this year, Williams had the best landing spot. In fact, he may have the best landing spot of any quarterback ever taken first overall given his plethora of weapons, the way general manager Ryan Poles has curated the roster the past three years and the fact that Chicago didn't actually warrant that first overall selection this year. The Bears lucked into it thanks to their trade down with the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

This is all to say that Williams has some good odds to be good quickly. It may not happen right away, but by the end of the season, once Williams has a chance to acclimate to the pro game and to the team around him, he could be showing some C.J. Stroud-like potential.

The only caveat to this is that Williams likely won't have to be great to surpass every Bears rookie record (they are dismal) and get the team to flirt with playoff contention. The talent around Williams could put him in a Brock Purdy-type position, where Williams just needs to be efficient rather than a world-beater.

If that's the case, would that constitute a breakout? No. But Chicago would still be happy. —Vitali

6. Just how high is 49ers QB Brock Purdy's ceiling?



Purdy had a shortened offseason last year due to major elbow surgery, yet he still was one of the top passers in the NFL and a finalist for the MVP award in 2023. The Iowa State product finished first in completion percentage (69.4%), third in passing touchdowns (31) and fifth in passing yards (4,280) during the regular season.

Entering his third season, and with an opportunity to fully participate in the offseason as the main guy for the first time in his professional career, there's no reason Purdy can't match or surpass his 2023 numbers and make another run at MVP. The 49ers have most of their starters returning from one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Along with that, San Francisco added playmakers in the draft with receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, along with running back Isaac Guerendo.

The only question mark for the Niners is: Can they consistently protect Purdy with a makeshift interior offensive line that let him down when it mattered most in the Super Bowl? Perhaps as a result, Purdy has put on some muscle to better endure the rigors of an NFL season, earning the nickname "Buff Brock." —Eric D. Williams

7. Can Josh Allen's talent compensate for Buffalo's roster-wide losses, from Stefon Diggs to Jordan Poyer?

Quarterback careers are cyclical and, in turn, predictable. When an elite QB (like Josh Allen) signs a mega contract, the team's general manager can only finagle the cap for so long. And so the QB's supporting cast fades when compared to what he had on his rookie contract.

A few years ago, Allen had a tremendous supporting cast on both offense and defense. Now, he's working with less. The days of Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasely are long gone. (There was a bleak set of days for Buffalo in March when the team released starter after starter to get under the salary cap.) Instead, Allen will have to elevate second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid and receivers Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.

The good news is that Allen is capable.

An AFC East scout says Allen is the most terrifying QB to prepare for not named Mahomes. But the compliment is backhanded because that has been the Bills' problem: They've been the best team in the AFC for years — not counting the Chiefs. For Allen and Buffalo, the next few years will likely be more difficult than the past few years. The Bills quarterback needs to keep ascending if Buffalo is to remain in Super Bowl contention. —McKenna

8. Do the Jets have the right supporting cast for Aaron Rodgers this season?

The Jets offense was an unmitigated disaster without Rodgers last year. I'm not so sure his return — and the heavy turnover on offense — will suddenly fix their problems.

New York should have four new starters on offense for 2024: receiver Mike Williams, left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses. That might not sound like much, but that's a newbie at 40% of the non-QB positions and 60% of the offensive line. All of these guys have plenty of NFL experience. But none has experience with Rodgers — or offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. There's going to be a lot to figure out.

And maybe I've skipped a step because the first question will actually be: How is Rodgers physically? Can he be the same guy after his Achilles tear? The answer is likely: No. How diminished will he be at the beginning of the season? His supporting cast can certainly make him look better — and it might have to. The 40-year-old Rodgers might not be quite as mobile, and the offensive line will need to protect him better than last year's unit protected the Jets quarterbacks. New York was tied for the fourth-most sacks allowed (64) in the league despite having the 11th-most dropbacks.

But if this revamped offensive line can protect Rodgers, then he should have a solid group of receivers. That group is composed of Williams, Garrett Wilson (WR1), Xavier Gipson (an explosive but unrefined slot weapon), Allen Lazard (a big frame with blocking abilities) and Malachi Corley (a versatile rookie whose college film has shades of Deebo Samuel).

There's no doubt GM Joe Douglas went all-in on Rodgers and Hackett. But that doesn't mean that Hackett and Rodgers don't have their work cut out for them. —McKenna

9. Does Derrick Henry unlock "God Mode" in the Ravens offense?

The short answer? Yes.

Look, I get it. Henry isn't the same player he was in his prime, when he became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. The inevitable decline becomes a growing concern when you're a 30-year-old running back, even one as great as Henry, who takes incredible care of his body. But he still has a ton left in the tank. He ranked second in the NFL last season in rushing playing behind a terrible offensive line for a team that also had a bad passing attack. Opposing defenses were able to lock in on him and he still found success anyway (even if that success came less efficiently).

Pair that player with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and a lethal Ravens offense becomes even more potent.

Henry has never played with a quarterback with Jackson's dual-threat ability, let alone one of superstar caliber. And despite having elite rushing attacks built around him, Jackson has never had a running back of Henry's stature and dominance. Their dual presence in the backfield will leave defensive coordinators sweating.

Having two reliable targets in the passing game to boot (ascending second-year receiver Zay Flowers and star tight end Mark Andrews) gives Baltimore one of the NFL's most balanced offenses. And that could lead to what has eluded Lamar & Co.: postseason success. —Ben Arthur

10. Will Brandon Aiyuk or any other big names be traded this preseason?

Though there's been a lot of smoke on social media from Aiyuk on the possibility of joining his good friend Jayden Daniels in Washington, it's still likely that the star receiver stays with San Francisco for at least one more season.

Aiyuk has one year left on a rookie contract that will pay him $14.1 million in 2024. And while the two sides have yet to bridge a gap on a new deal, the 49ers traditionally get something done with their star players before the start of the regular season. In addition, the Niners are chasing a Super Bowl and need all their playmakers at their disposal. San Francisco's brass has consistently said it would like to keep Aiyuk, and he has said that the most likely resolution is that he stays put.

That doesn't mean other players won't be on the move, including potentially 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel should San Francisco get something done long-term with Aiyuk. Last year before the start of the regular season, 20 players were traded, including Trey Lance, Isaiah Simmons and Joshua Dobbs. —Williams

11. Have the Lions finally elevated their defense to championship caliber?

Yes, and general manager Brad Holmes made sure of it. When he took back-to-back corners in the draft, he told everyone that come hell or high water, Detroit was going to field a complete secondary this year.

This was also after the team traded with Tampa for veteran corner Carlton Davis. The Lions' weakest position group last year is now their deepest on defense and that should create a domino effect throughout all levels on that side of the ball. With a secondary that can actually cover, that should give the guys up front like Aidan Hutchinson time to get some pressure. Or, if Hutch gets pressure to start, the Lions should be able to exploit errant throws and poor decisions, turning them into turnovers.

What I really love about this secondary is how versatile so many of its players are. The team got a steal in Brian Branch out of Alabama in the second round last year. He can play everything from strong safety to nickel. Kerby Joseph is another hard-nosed young player who can be moved around. Detroit had next to no rotation last season due to injury, but this season promises to be a different story.

The Lions were one half away from the Super Bowl last year. With the additions made this offseason, they should be able to close that gap. —Vitali

12. Are Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields washed? If so, what's next for the Steelers?

It's all relative. Wilson threw 26 touchdown passes last season against eight interceptions. The Steelers, as a team, threw for half as many touchdowns (13) and more interceptions (9). You might not want to pay Wilson $48 million a year as the Broncos were, but the Steelers are paying him $1.3 million. For a year, he's a steal.

Fields? Remember when the tough decision was keeping Fields or taking Caleb Williams? Fields' trade market was quiet enough that the best the Bears might get is a fourth-round pick from Pittsburgh. Still only 25, Fields has a chance to show he's better than the entire league thinks.

What if neither Wilson nor Fields play well enough to keep at a much higher salary in 2025? Pittsburgh could always move on to a rookie or another veteran castoff. Remember, Mike Tomlin has won nine and 10 games the past two years with 25 total passing touchdowns over those two seasons, so the bar has been set remarkably low for QB contributions in Pittsburgh. —Greg Auman

13. If everything is bigger in Texas, how much pressure comes with sky-high expectations for C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans in their second year together?

Well, the Texans certainly won't be catching anyone off guard this season.

Opposing teams now have a full year's worth of tape on Stroud, who in 2023 had arguably the best rookie quarterback season in NFL history. If they can't stop him, they'll at least be more equipped to slow him down. Houston will also have a first-place schedule in 2024 — including matchups with the Dolphins, Chiefs and Ravens in a brutal 10-day span — meaning wins will be tougher to come by.

The pressure facing Houston will be Super Bowl-sized, further amplified by its offseason moves. The Texans committed $104.5 million in contract value to linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive linemen Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry in free agency. Through the trade market, they acquired star running back Joe Mixon and perennial Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs, the latter of whom had the last three years of his contract wiped out, making him an unrestricted free agent next March. With a strong possibility that Diggs walks after the upcoming season, Houston has upped the ante on winning a Super Bowl in 2024.

This is new territory for the Texans, who had three consecutive losing seasons before 2023. This is not a franchise accustomed to pressure.

How they handle it will say a lot about their leadership. —Arthur

14. Which team is most likely to pull a Texans and serve as 2024's surprise contender?

What constitutes a surprise? If you want to stay outside the NFL's 10 best teams by Super Bowl odds, that takes away a bounce-back team like the Bengals with a healthy Joe Burrow.

We'll go a little further outside the box and stay in the same division as the Texans: How about the Indianapolis Colts, tied for the 20th-best Super Bowl odds at 55:1? They went 9-8 under Shane Steichen last year, and did so with only four games of quarterback Anthony Richardson and only 10 games of star running back Jonathan Taylor. If those two are healthy, the Colts are much improved on offense, and while it might not put them ahead of the Texans, they're a dangerous wild card.

Can first-round edge Laiatu Latu be an immediate impact guy as a pass-rusher? That would be a plus on a defense that finished fifth in the league in sacks with 51 last year. The Titans are still down, the Jaguars are still a question mark, so Indianapolis could be a strong second-place team that you wouldn't want to face in the wild-card round. —Auman

15. Which team will be the biggest disappointment of 2024?

Sometimes things just go right for teams when everything seems to go wrong. And that sure looks like what happened with the Cleveland Browns last season. They almost miraculously made the playoffs with an 11-6 record despite losing star running back Nick Chubb early in the season and cycling through five different starting quarterbacks as the season progressed.

But even if the Browns are healthier and more stable this season, it's hard to see how they'll be just as good. They had some late-season magic working behind quarterback Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 down the stretch and wasn't invited back for an encore. Their hopes will mostly be pinned on whether Deshaun Watson can finally stay healthy and live up to his ridiculous $230 million, fully guaranteed contract.

Cleveland isn't likely to have the NFL's No. 1 defense again, despite the continued presence of stud pass-rusher Myles Garrett. And the running game could take a step back depending on how quickly Chubb recovers from his serious knee injury. Also, the Browns have been saddled with the NFL's hardest schedule while playing in the league's toughest division — a division in which the Bengals finished in last place last year (and likely won't again).

The way their schedule is set up, the Browns could get off to a fast start. But it will likely only be fool's gold. This team isn't bad, but it is headed for a regression back toward .500 — maybe even on the wrong side at 8-9. And that will be a huge disappointment for Cleveland's suddenly revitalized fans. — Vacchiano

