National Football League Shedeur Sanders on how NFL teams view his personality: 'Some get offended, some like it' Published Apr. 11, 2025 12:22 p.m. ET

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of, if not the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, as opinions on the signal-caller's game and confident personality are all over the place.

But how do NFL teams view Sanders?

"When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel," Sanders said in an interview with NFL Network Thursday. "Some get offended [by my personality]. Some like it, some don't. Make some people uncomfortable. Some people invite that. They know what type of person and what type of player they're going to get out of me, so I just have to make sure, you know, what type of culture or what type of dynamic I'm going to have with them also."

Last season, Sanders totaled 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 168.2 passer rating, while completing 74% of his passes in a 9-4 season for the Buffaloes. Sanders led the Big 12 in passing yards and touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage, helping him win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

While Sanders was once presumably in consideration to be the first quarterback off the board, Miami's Cam Ward, a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist, is expected to be selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick in the draft. After Tennessee, it's the Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3), who are each without a long-term quarterback solution. Granted, both teams have acquired a pair of experienced quarterbacks this offseason, with Cleveland adding Kenny Pickett and reuniting with Joe Flacco and New York adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Should the Browns and Giants both pass on Sanders, it's anybody's guess where he lands. Could the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6) or New Orleans Saints (No. 9) select Sanders and have him be a backup for one-to-two years? Could Sanders fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21? Does a team trade up to get him?

One way or another, Sanders is determined to prove every prognosticator wrong at the next level.

"It's extremely fun. It's just funny to see what they come up with next," Sanders said. "At first, it was that his arm wasn't strong — I had a lot of touchdowns in my college career. Then it was I pat the ball — that wasn't a thing before pro day. So, I don't get in trouble off the field, so it's kind of hard for them to create storylines for the media. Keep that [energy] going, though. It's just going to be fun with the next story."

The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

