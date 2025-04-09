National Football League How far will Jalen Milroe climb? Top 5 draft destinations for the Alabama QB Published Apr. 11, 2025 8:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After wowing NFL scouts at his pro day with his powerful arm, speed and athleticism, Jalen Milroe is moving up the draft boards. Indicating he could possibly sneak into the first round, the Alabama quarterback recently accepted an invitation from the league to attend the draft.

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang ranks Milroe No. 55 in his top 101 draft prospects and places him at the top of his boom or bust candidates, calling him the captain of this year's "all-potential team." According to reporting by FOX Sports Insider Jordan Schultz, Milroe has impressed in private workouts with the Browns and Saints. He also met with representatives of the Steelers and Jets before his pro day and, according to Schultz, has meetings scheduled with the Giants, Rams and Seahawks.

With the draft two weeks away, here are the five teams that make the most sense for Milroe.

5. New York Jets

Day 1-2 selections: 7, 42, 73

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn already has an athletic quarterback set to take over as the team's starter in Justin Fields. New York also has one of the league's best backups in Tyrod Taylor, along with another athletic player in the QB room in former UFL MVP Adrian Martinez. However, after the Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers, Milroe would provide a long-term developmental prospect with upside for a defensive-minded coach who will emphasize the running game and taking care of the football. Jets quarterbacks coach Charles London worked out Milroe at the NFL Scouting Combine.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Day 1-2 selections: 21, 83

The Steelers have not solved their quarterback issue since Ben Roethlisberger retired three years ago, and signing Rodgers would be a temporary band-aid. Pittsburgh did bring back Mason Rudolph, who has proven he can win games in a pinch. But selecting Milroe, a cerebral, athletic quarterback who can throw the deep ball and threaten the defense with his feet, would be a good fit for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. And for head coach Mike Tomlin to win in the playoffs, he'll need an explosive playmaker at the quarterback position who can jump-start his offense.

Would Jalen Milroe be a good fit for the Steelers?

3. New York Giants

Day 1-2 selections: 3, 34, 65, 99

The Russell Wilson signing gives the Giants an answer for the quarterback position — for now. But drafting Milroe would add a developmental prospect with the physical tools to develop into a long-term answer for New York. Head coach Brian Daboll served as Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2017 and will have good intel on Milroe. After Bama, Daboll went to the Buffalo Bills as OC and coached Josh Allen, and though Milroe may not be Allen, he is a physical runner and dynamic thrower the Giants could build an offense around. And with veterans Wilson and Jameis Winston now in New York's quarterback room, Milroe can learn from experienced QBs and would not be forced to play before he's ready.

2. New Orleans Saints

Day 1-2 selections: 9, 40, 71, 93

As Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, new Saints head coach Kellen Moore won a Super Bowl last year with Jalen Hurts, so why not select a quarterback with a similar skill set to anchor his offense in New Orleans? Derek Carr is slated as the starter for the Saints, but he's 34 and struggled to stay on the field due to injuries last season. Milroe could serve as a developmental prospect behind Carr, who has one year left on his contract. And Moore could develop a package of plays to get the dynamic Milroe on the field during his rookie season. The Saints also have four ex-quarterbacks on their staff to assist in Milroe's development: offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien, senior offensive assistant Scott Linehan and Moore.

1. Cleveland Browns

Day 1-2 selections: 2, 33, 67, 94

Some mocks have the Browns taking QB Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick, but they seem to be leaning toward his Colorado teammate, CB/WR Travis Hunter. Currently, Kenny Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on the roster, so Cleveland has to bring in competition and depth. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has a track record of getting quarterbacks to perform to their potential, and drafting Milroe would reunite him with former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, now the Browns' OC.

With the sun setting on Deshaun Watson's time in Cleveland and Myles Garrett re-signing for big money, the Browns need an answer at quarterback to compete in the AFC North, which features superstars Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Milroe would give the Browns a signal-caller who could at least match up physically with the top QBs in the division.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams .

