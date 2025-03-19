National Football League Boom or bust? Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward among 8 riskiest prospects in NFL Draft Updated Mar. 24, 2025 4:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The most dangerous word in scouting is potential.

Every year, NFL teams are seduced by the potential flashed on tape or in workouts, making the mistake of drafting elite athletes over proven football players.

Teams willing to roll the dice on the prospects listed below could look brilliant a few years from now. It is easy to forget that Jordan Love threw for nearly as many interceptions (17) as touchdowns (20) in his final season at Utah State before Green Bay boldly made him their first-round selection in 2020. Or that the Dallas Cowboys gambled on Micah Parsons' potential with the No. 12 overall pick a year later, despite the fact that he entered the draft with just 6.5 sacks in 26 games at Penn State.

But for every success story like Love and Parsons, there are many others who fail to live up to expectations.

And, in part due to a questionable quarterback class, this year's crop appears especially hazardous, with several legitimate "boom-or-bust" prospects that one day could have NFL executives creating space on the mantel for a Lombardi Trophy — or just clearing out their office entirely.

With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, here are the eight riskiest prospects to keep an eye on.

8. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Placement in Rang's Mock Draft 3.0: No. 21 to Steelers

The concerns I have with Sanders are more about his leadership than his physical traits. Sanders is the most accurate quarterback in this class and comes from a pro-style system, learning under former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur. He throws the ball with the precision expected of an NFL starter, with enough zip, touch and accuracy on the move to fit into every scheme. I am one of the few in the media scouting community who has Sanders as my top-rated quarterback in this class — and he's been there all year long.

However, like many others, I have my concerns about whether Sanders is as dedicated to winning in the NFL as he is to his own marketing. The flashy style might endear him to fellow "skill position" players but could leave some of his blockers (and coaches) annoyed. There were plenty of reports out of the Combine, East-West Shrine Bowl and throughout his time in Boulder raising questions about Sanders' entitlement.

On the field, Sanders' can get happy feet and run himself into trouble. He was sacked 95 times over the past two years at Colorado, and while that is a testament to Sanders' toughness, not all of the sacks should be blamed on his offensive line.

7. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Placement in Rang's Mock Draft 3.0: No. 19 to Buccaneers

The first thing Johnson needs to prove to the NFL is that he is healthy, as he missed all but the first six games of the 2024 season with a turf toe injury and now won't be able to participate in Michigan's Pro Day workout due to a new issue with his hamstring. He has scheduled a private workout on April 14.

When healthy, Johnson is a proven difference-maker worthy of a first-round selection. The former five-star recruit earned All-Big Ten honors each of his three seasons in Ann Arbor, as well as defensive MVP honors of the 2024 national title game. He returned each of his two interceptions this past season back for touchdowns, giving him a school record three over his career.

But at 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, Johnson isn't the consistently physical force that his size suggests, missing more tackles than he should. Further, he is a gambler in coverage, biting on underneath routes and leaving himself vulnerable to double moves. A fierce Michigan pass rush left opposing quarterbacks little time to test Johnson in college, but the nuanced route-running and precision passing he'll face in the NFL could be challenging.

6. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Placement in Rang's Mock Draft 3.0: No. 1 to Giants (via trade from Titans)

There isn't a quarterback in this class whose stock improved more in 2024 than Ward. He famously improved his play while taking massive leaps in competition from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami over a college career that saw him leave with the most touchdowns thrown (178) in FBS history. His ascent has been remarkable and inspirational. He has a lightning-quick release and both the mobility and spatial awareness to excel as the pocket breaks down. Those skills translate to the NFL very nicely.

However, while the aforementioned Sanders is often criticized for his perceived ego, Ward should be, as well. After all, he is the one who transferred twice and left his latest set of teammates out to dry in Miami's bowl game loss to Iowa State, opting out of the second half after helping the Hurricanes take a 31-28 lead into the break. Some in the media gave him a pass for that. Some in the NFL will, as well. I don't think either should. Leadership matters, especially at quarterback.

And it isn't just Ward's intangibles that deserve a closer look. He excelled this past season, improvising much of the time, playing in a manner that, frankly, was more parking lot than pro-style. It led to all sorts of Heisman-like highlights, but also plenty of off-script, late-over-the-middle plays that could drive his coaches (and teammates) a bit crazy.

Ward's playing style is the epitome of boom or bust.

5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Placement in Rang's Mock Draft 3.0: No. 9 to Saints

With an imposing 6-foot-4, 219-pound frame and 26 touchdowns scored in just three seasons at Arizona, it is easy to see why people are excited about McMillan. He is smooth off the line and accelerates efficiently, gliding downfield and using his frame to shield defenders from the ball. He also has extensive experience playing on both sides, as well as out of the slot, suggesting that he should be able to see the field quickly in the NFL.

It is notable, however, that half of the touchdowns McMillan scored this past season came in the season opener against New Mexico. Also, for a so-called "possession receiver," McMillan dropped a disproportionate number of catchable passes this season (seven, according to PFF).

McMillan is more smooth than sudden, which might be why he opted not to work out at the Combine. He is a big receiver who plays with a bit of finesse. His big-play ability could continue in the NFL, but history is littered with first-round busts at wideout who match that profile.

4. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Placement in Rang's Mock Draft 3.0: No. 17 to Bengals

No one generated more buzz at the Combine last month than the supremely gifted Gamecock, who led all participants there in the vertical jump (43.5 inches) and broad jump (11 feet, six inches) and was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.

And make no mistake, Emmanwori was a quality player at South Carolina in each of his three seasons, earning freshman All-American honors in 2022 and returning two of his career-high four interceptions this past season for touchdowns, demonstrating that his unique blend of size and explosiveness do, in fact, translate to the field.

Emmanwori, however, is not the physical tone-setter in the box that his size suggests, and he doesn't play up to his timed speed in coverage, either, showing just average instincts for a deep safety. These issues are correctable and won't keep him out of the first round, but Emmanwori isn't the guaranteed NFL star his workout suggests.

3. Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Prospect grade: 3rd round

Some see Skattebo as one of this year's safest picks. After all, he's an old-school battering ram who simply does not go down on first contact. He plays with the physicality, contact balance and desire that will endear him to the coaching staff and fans.

I've been scouting long enough, however, to remember another bullish back who seemed like a "can't-miss" grinder between the tackles: former No. 3 overall pick Trent Richardson.

Both backs are better barreling through defenders than evading laterally. That chink in the armor can be exposed against NFL speed. I remain quite high on Skattebo. He made the cut among my favorite running backs in this draft class, but there are plenty of skeptics in the scouting community. Skattebo's 40-yard dash and shuttle times at Arizona State's Pro Day this week could very well determine whether he's selected on Day 2 or Day 3.

2. Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

Placement in Rang's Mock Draft 3.0: No. 8 to Panthers

If Emmanwori was the star of the Combine among the so-called "skill positions," Stewart easily reigned supreme among the big guys, turning in the kind of performance that earned him a comp on NFL Network's televised workouts to former Aggie and No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett.

In terms of the workout numbers, the comparison is valid. The 6-foot-5, 267-pound Stewart was clocked at a ridiculous 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. Garrett, half an inch shorter and five pounds heavier, ran a 4.64 with a 41-inch vertical and a 10-foot, eight-inch broad jump back in 2017.

The production, however, is nothing alike. Stewart infamously recorded just 4.5 sacks over 37 games in three years at College Station. Garrett recorded 32.5 sacks in 36 games, including 8.5 in an injury-plagued junior campaign in which he was the focus on every opponent's blocking scheme.

Stewart was blessed with a terrific supporting cast, including fellow potential first-round pick Nic Scourton, who led the Aggies with five sacks in 2024.

A strong argument can be made that Stewart created many more big plays than his poor sack numbers suggest. According to PFF, Stewart jumped from 16 to 30 to 42 total pressures generated over his college career. While those numbers suggest Stewart's best football lies ahead of him, he's proven more flash than finish thus far – and certainly not what most expect out of a first-round pick.

1. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Prospect grade: Top 50

On the heels of former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts literally running away with Super Bowl MVP honors, one can understand why teams might fall in love with Milroe's exceptional tools. He is easily the most athletic quarterback in this class and is entering the NFL at a time when more teams than ever before are eager to build around dual-threats at the position. Milroe ran for 33 touchdowns at Alabama, including 20 last year alone.

However, accuracy and anticipation remain the two most critical elements to quality quarterback play in the NFL, and Milroe currently is substandard in both of those areas. Rather than improve upon these areas last year with respected offensive mind Kalen DeBoer taking over as Alabama's head coach, Milroe's passing regressed. He went from a 65.8% completion rate in 2023 with 23 touchdowns against just six interceptions to 64.3% with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

I like Milroe more than most in the media scouting community. I believe he has the physical traits and intangibles worthy of an early-round gamble. The team that selects him, however, better be prepared to lean in on his running ability and have a lot of patience as he smooths out the wrinkles in the passing game.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

